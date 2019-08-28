Charles County Public Libraries has partnered with LifeStyles of Maryland Inc. to make public showers available to the homeless and those in need at its Waldorf West Branch Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. The showers are available on the third and fourth Friday of every month from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The library is closed to the public during this time. For more information, call 301-609-9900. Pre-registration with LifeStyles is not required.
Bay Community Support Services holds golf fundraiser
On Friday, October 18, Bay Community Support Services will hold its 14th Annual Bay-CSS Golf Tournament and a day of one-of-a-kind golfing at the Premiere Oak Creek Golf Club in Upper Marlboro. The event registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast inside the clubhouse, followed by a Mega-Putt Tournament at 8:40 a.m., then a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
All of the proceeds from the event support Bay-CSS’s mission to help people with disabilities live purposeful lives and strive for independence. Bay Community Support Services provides support in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties.
For more information, visit www.baycss.org/golf or contact the event director, Stephanie Raines, at rainess@baycss.org or 240-309-4046, ext. 316.
Beginner farmer training program accepting applications
Future Harvest Chesapeake Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture’s beginner farmer training program is now accepting applications for the 2020 training season. The program provides a free year-long immersive training experience that combines a comprehensive classroom curriculum with hands-on learning at Chesapeake region farms that employ practices that are profitable, protect land and water and build healthy communities.
Three levels of training are offered, designed to meet the needs of new farmers at different stages from entry-level to advanced. The program has scheduling flexibility and is open to beginning farmers in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware — including the Delmarva Peninsula — and Washington, D.C., West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.
Trainees receive a host of additional benefits, including:
• Free admission to our popular winter conference.
• Free admission to our year-round field days at innovative farms.
• Access to a supportive network of new and experienced farmers
• Future Harvest Chesapeake Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture membership. Applications are due October 15, 2019. Detailed program information and instructions on how to apply can be found on their website at www.futureharvestcasa.org/field-school/beginner-farmer-training-program. For more information, email program director Sarah Sohn at sarah@futureharvestcasa.org.
CSM gallery to host ‘When Our Rivers Collide’
The College of Southern Maryland Tony Hungerford Memorial Gallery is hosting an exhibit on artist Wesley Clark, “When Our Rivers Collide,” from Sept. 3 to Oct. 17. The free exhibit will feature Clark’s work that explores issues related to African Americans in America and the African diaspora.
The gallery is at the La Plata Campus in the Fine Arts Center (FA Building), at 8730 Mitchell Road. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday. For more information, go to www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/visual-arts/hungerford-gallery/index.
Nonprofit driver education program coming to Waldorf
Tire Rack Street Survivial Teen Driving School will be at the Regency Furniture Stadium at 11765 St. Linus Drive in Waldorf from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22.
Tire Rack Street Survival is the largest active nonprofit national driver education program to teach teens the skills they need to stay alive behind the wheel, according to a news release from the organization. Unlike traditional driver’s education programs based on classroom theory and simple maneuvers, the Tire Rack Street Survival program improves driver competence through hands-on experiences in real-world driving situations.
Students will receive a classroom session and then will learn, hands-on, how to manage everyday driving hazards, obstacles and challenges in a controlled environment on an advanced driving course to ultimately “arrive alive.” Students learn emergency braking and skid control, how to control proper braking, and how to avoid accidents entirely. Students are taught in their own cars, not specially prepared program vehicles, so the skills they learn can be directly translated to their daily driving experiences. Tire Rack Street Survival challenges teenagers to understand how to control a vehicle, rather than just operate one.
Tire Rack Street Survival is open to licensed and permitted drivers ages 15 to 21. Forms, schedules and more information can be found online at www.streetsurvival.org. The cost is $95 per student and some insurance companies offer premium discounts to graduates.