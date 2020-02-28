It’s not every day a trip to get a new driver’s license results in photos and fanfare, but that was the case for 24 lucky customers who came to a Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration branch to get Real ID ready.
On Wednesday, Feb. 26, the MVA celebrated its 3 millionth Real ID transaction, according to an MVA press release. To date, more than 64% of Maryland drivers and identification card holders have become compliant with the federal requirements ahead of the Oct. 1, 2020, deadline. Maryland’s compliance rate is nearly double the 34% national average reported last month by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
“Reaching this milestone is truly a testament to Maryland residents and their responsiveness, so we wanted to celebrate them in a special way,” MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer said in the press release. “When faced with the federal mandate, our team came together to find new and creative ways to deliver premier customer service, from extending hours at several locations to providing more than 28,000 appointments a week. I am thankful for all involved in this effort.”
In honor of the 3 million transactions milestone, each of the 24 full-service MVA branch offices on Wednesday surprised the third customer coming in for a Real ID appointment. After completing their transactions, these patrons were presented with a “REAL ID READY” commemorative license plate, a photo frame and celebratory items including balloons and party favors.
The federal Real ID Act was passed by Congress after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. In August 2019, MDOT MVA was the first in the nation to have its Real ID process re-certified by DHS, affirming Maryland’s compliance with the federal requirements. By Oct. 1, all Marylanders must have documents on file and a Real ID compliant driver’s license or identification card in order to board commercial aircraft or gain access to federal facilities.
Marylanders are encouraged to visit MVA.Maryland.gov and use the Real ID Look Up Tool to learn their status and make an appointment online, which comes with a guarantee of being seen within 15 minutes of the appointment time.
For more information, go to mva.maryland.gov.