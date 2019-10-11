The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will host an open house event in La Plata to solicit public input regarding the development of a work plan for the second phase of the State Lakes Protection and Restoration Fund. The fund is providing $1 million annually for three years to protect and restore state-owned lakes.
The open house will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the College of Southern Maryland’s Center for Business and Industry (BI Building), Room 113E, at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. At the open house event, the department will report on projects underway in year one and accept input toward developing a budget for best use of funds in coordination with local governments, organizations and citizens.
The funds can be used for removing sediment, treating contaminated sediment, preventing the spread of invasive species, improving the ecological and recreational value and any other action the department deems necessary at any or all of 16 lakes throughout Maryland.
Updates and additional information will be posted on the department’s website, at dnr.maryland.gov/Pages/state-lakes.aspx.
Anyone who cannot attend an open house, but wishes to provide feedback should contact Yishen Li at yishen.li@maryland.gov.
Potomac River to host fishing tournament
A Fishing League Worldwide bass-fishing tournament that features the top weekend anglers from the T-H Marine Bass Fishing League will take place Oct. 17-19 in Marbury at the T-H Marine FLW BFL Regional Championship on the Potomac River.
The no-entry fee tournament, hosted by the Charles County Board of Commissioners, is a three-day event that features the top pros and co-anglers from the Buckeye (Ohio), Northeast (Maryland-New York), Piedmont (North Carolina-Virginia) and South Carolina divisions casting their lures for a top prize of $70,000, including a brand new Ranger Z518L boat with a 200-horsepower outboard in the pro division and a Ranger Z518L boat with a 200-horsepower outboard in the co-angler division.
In addition to the new Ranger boats, anglers are competing to finish in the top six, which then qualifies them for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing — the BFL All-American. The 2020 BFL All-American will be held April 30-May 2 at Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina, and is hosted by Visit Anderson.
Anglers will take off from Smallwood State Park, located at 2750 Sweden Point Road in Marbury at 7:30 a.m. each day of competition. The weigh-ins will be held each day at the State Park beginning at 3:30 p.m. All takeoffs and weigh-ins are free and open to the public.
The 2019 BFL is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season, five qualifying events in each division. The top 45 boaters and co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, advance to one of six regional tournaments.
For complete details and updated information visit FLWFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League on FLW’s social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
Fall Meeting registration open
Registration for the Charles County Economic Development Department’s 2019 Fall Meeting is now open. The annual event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Nov. 5 at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Center, at 3090 Crain Highway, Waldorf. This year, the theme is “The Future in Focus.”
The keynote speaker will be Anirban Basu, chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group. Basu is a highly regarded expert on the economy and economic development. His economic analysis and insights are matched by his ability to simplify complex data and present it with wit and humor.
Jay Garner, president of Garner Economics, will return with another look at Charles County’s five-year strategic plan. Garner developed the plan and presented it to the community in 2016. This year, he will review progress so far, but — more importantly — he will look at how the marketplace has changed since then and address where the county should go from here. This will be followed by a panel discussion on “The Future of Work.”
The theme, “The Future in Focus,” refers to the evolution taking place in the business world. Automation, artificial intelligence, technology and the gig economy are redefining how business gets done, and many of the jobs of the future don’t even exist today.
The presenters and panel discussion will provide insight into these emerging trends and help Charles County’s business owners and operators prepare for what’s ahead.
To register, visit fallmeeting2019.eventbrite.com.
For more information on the meeting and how to become a sponsor, contact Michelle DeSoto at 301-885-1347.