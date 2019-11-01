The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission has announced the launch of a dynamic new website for Maryland FarmLINK, one of SMADC’s signature programs since 2009, focused on keeping farmland in Maryland productive and available for new and beginning or transitioning farmers, according to a SMADC news release.
The free-to-use FarmLINK program companion website provides a digital one-stop shop for farm resources across Maryland with user-friendly functionality and enhanced searchable content supported by robust security features, to provide effective support and outreach to farms and agribusiness around the state.
Upgraded key components of the website include the ‘Property Exchange’, that provides a two-fold service approach to help landowners keep their farmland in production and assist farmers to find farmland for sale or lease.
And coming soon, ‘Mentor Match’ which pairs experienced farmers with new or transitioning farm owners/operators for one-on-one training, advice and interaction for technical assistance in farm production, business management, regulations, marketing and funding opportunities.
The website highlights many new and improved resources such as, an interactive ‘Farmer Exchange’ designed to facilitate discussion between website registered user/members seeking advice or sharing information, and a ‘job board’ for posting full and part-time positions, seasonal internships, and apprenticeships, as well as ‘Hunting Resources’ for both hunters and farmers. Experienced and beginner farmers will also find useful contact information for local, state, and national agencies and organizations, plus extensive county listings of farm equipment for sale or rent, and an up-to-the minute calendar packed with ag-related workshops and educational opportunities happening around the state.
The state-of-the-art website was designed by DatAchieve Digital, based out of Hagerstown.
Join for free and learn more at www.marylandfarmlink.com.
Public Works approves Bryans Road project
The Maryland Board of Public Works approved more than $5 million in grants and loans Wednesday to reduce pollution and improve drinking water systems, including $350,000 for a Charles County project, according to a news release.
The board is composed of Governor Larry Hogan, Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp and Comptroller Peter Franchot. Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford chaired Wednesday’s meeting.
A $350,000 Water Supply Financial Assistance program grant to Charles County will help fund the planning, design and construction of new water wells for the Bryans Road water system. The new wells will be drilled into the Patuxent Aquifer in the Bryans Road vicinity. This project is intended to add reliability to the Bryans Road water system, which currently has two wells, one of which has operational problems. This project will be constructed in accordance with coastal and non-coastal resiliency guidelines developed as part of the Coast Smart Program to reduce climate change risks to such projects.
Donations sought for Christmas gift program
This holiday season, KidsSTREAM Inc. will hold a toy give away event for the third annual KidsSTREAM Adopt-a-Family for Christmas at the Victory Church Ministries International at the Charles County Campus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 14, according to a news release.
During this event, pre-selected children and their parents will be invited to receive snacks, take pictures with Santa and sing Christmas songs together. Nine families will be personally invited to receive presents that are donated by KidsSTREAM families, friends, and community donors. By the end of the event, 23 children ranging from newborn to high school will be given toys, games and gift cards.
“We’re so happy to host this event again to help put a smile on a child’s face this holiday season,” said Vernon Myers II, executive director and co-founder for KidsSTREAM Inc. “Many parents do this event are thankful because due to life setbacks they cannot provide their children a Christmas they would never forget. When we discovered our parents or guardians were worrying about how they will provide a wonderful Christmas for their children, we had to step up and let them know, ‘We are here to help you.’”
“We hope we can have more community support this year,” said Anya Myers, administrator, and co-founder for KidsSTREAM, Inc. “When we announce to our families that they have been chosen to participate in this event, we hear praises through their tears of joy because they did not know how they would make their children’s Christmas a success. The gifts our families will receive will be the result of the outpour, love, and dedication of our community.”
To donate or volunteer at the KidsSTREAM Adopt a Family for Christmas, contact Anya Myers at (301) 392-7052 or kidsstreaminc@gmail.com.
Development head selected as state business ambassador
Charles County Economic Development Department has announced that Lucretia Freeman-Buster, chief of business development, has been selected to serve as Business Retention and Expansion International Ambassador for Maryland by the Board of Directors of BREI, according to a county government news release. As an ambassador, she will have a vested interest in business retention and expansion and serve as a direct contact for BREI in the State of Maryland.
Freeman-Buster developed and continues to manage the Economic Development Department’s business development and engagement programs, which include working with businesses seeking to locate or relocate to Charles County, directing the Business Retention and Expansion Program and coordinating the department’s business assistance services and team.
From August 2018 to May 2019, Charles County’s own Business Retention and Expansion team, led by Freeman-Buster collected feedback from 60 county businesses through personal, face-to-face interviews. Issues affecting Charles County and the local businesses were identified and an action plan was developed to achieve an agreed set of goals. The Charles County BRE Program is an on-going and coordinated community approach to assisting existing businesses. The program will build local awareness of issues that face businesses and build capacity for the Economic Development Department to address those issues. The goal is to retain and attract the types of businesses and talent that will create jobs and opportunities in the county.
BREI is the leading professional association for business retention and expansion, a fundamental strategy for economic sustainability and growth. The association represents professionals in the economic development field from across the globe in order to educate, train, and promote best practices for increasing economic activity and growth in both urban and rural areas.
BREI offers two Business Retention and Expansion certifications for its members, the BRE Coordinator and the BRE Professional. Freeman-Buster completed her certifications in April 2018, certifying that she has the knowledge and experience to lead economic development activities in her community. As an ambassador, she will assist with recruiting members, facilitation of local needs or questions, and developing local BREI-related activities.
To learn more about the Economic Development Department, visit www.MeetCharlesCounty.com or contact Lucretia Freeman-Buster at BusterL@MeetCharlesCounty.com or 301-885-1344.
Workshops for young adults begin
The nonprofit Future Next Corporation is offering a series of free workshops for college bound high school students covering a variety of topics.
The workshops continue on most Saturdays until Dec. 7. All workshops run from 10 a.m. to noon at 1192 Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf.
• Nov. 2: Young entrepreneurs. Learn about resume building, cover letters, interviewing skills, job search and application strategies, LinkedIn profile branding and job readiness training.
• Nov. 9: Personal and skills development. Training for communication, public speaking, presentation skills, leadership, team building, goal-setting, stress management and more.
• Nov. 30: Resume development. Learn about resume formatting, defining goals and objectives, developing summary, experience and skills sections, description development, attracting employer interest and more.
• Dec. 8: Career pathways. Learn how to determine what career path is right for you.
For more information or to register, email ahawkins@futurenext.org or call 240-448-5799.
Women’s League hosts Motown Magic
The Southern Maryland Women’s League Foundation Inc. is hosting its annual fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Community Center, at 3090 Crain Highway in Waldorf. Tickets are $75 and includes open bar, food stations, a live auction, raffles and dancing to the music of Free Spirit. The main sponsors for this event are the Law Office of Hammad S. Matin and Law Office of James E. Farmer LLC.
The foundation is dedicated to raising funds to promote, strengthen and support women in the community through fellowship, education, service and mentoring programs. Since 2005, Southern Maryland Women’s League has raised over $250,000 and contributed 100% of those funds to nonprofits that assist women and children in Charles County.
For more information or for tickets, email Becky Hoffman at bhoffman@growingwithgrace.org or Helen Heier at heier2@comcast.net.
DNR service center moved to Solomons
The previous Department of Natural Resoursces’ Souther Region Service Center moved from its previous Prince Frederick location to Solomons in the previous Solomon’s Island Visitor Center building at 14175 Solomons Island Road, near the Thomas Johnson bridge.
The service center is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (excluding state holidays). The telephone number is 410-535-3382 or 1-866-688-3823, toll free in Maryland. The fax number is 410-535-4737. Payments for licenses and permits are accepted in cash, checks, Discover, Mastercard and Visa. The location is managed by Margie MacCubbin, who can be reached at Margie.maccubbin@maryland.gov.
DNR names 30 new forest wardens
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recently graduated a class of 30 new forest wardens, a special commission that authorizes employees to perform educational and enforcement activities, according to a DNR press release.
From Southern Maryland, Collin M. Sapp, a forest ranger in Charles County, and Ryan Galligan, a forest ranger in Calvert County, graduated from the program.
The warden training school was held at Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury and attendees included current Maryland Forest Service employees ranging in years of service from four months to nine years. A graduation ceremony was held Oct. 3. The forest warden commission provides employees the authority to perform their job functions under Natural Resources Title 5 in program areas ranging from state forest management, wildfire prevention and suppression, urban and community forestry, and forest stewardship activities.
“Our forest wardens are usually the first point of contact for Maryland citizens regarding forest laws and regulations,” Maryland Forest Service Director Don VanHassent said in the press release. “The guidance they provide helps avoid violations and situations that could lead to enforcement actions.”
Since Maryland Forest Service was founded by the 1906 Forestry Conservation Act, forest wardens have been charged with education and enforcement of Maryland’s forest protection laws and regulations.
State artists award applications now available
The application deadline for Maryland State Arts Council’s Independent Artist Awards is Nov. 15
The awards recognize achievement by Maryland artists making work independent of an institution or organization. The awards are accompanied by grants that encourage artistic growth and sustained practice, according to a State Arts Council press release.
The 2020 Independent Artist Awards will focus only on the performing arts. Artistic categories rotate in a three-year cycle. Applicants will be reviewed and awarded based on their residency within five geographic regions:
• Western — Garrett, Allegany, and Washington counties.
• Washington Metro — Frederick, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.
• Baltimore Metro — Carroll, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Harford and Howard counties.
• Southern — Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties.
• Eastern Shore — Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Caroline, Talbot, Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester counties.
Within in each region, awards range from $2,000 to $10,000, with the larger award winners eligible for $15,000 state awards.
The application is available at marylandarts.smartsimple.com/s_Login.jsp. For more information and the full guidelines, go to www.msac.org/programs/independent-artist-award.
One Maryland One Book author to visit CSM
One Maryland One Book author Mona Hanna-Attisha will visit five counties and Baltimore City Nov. 2 to 5 to speak about her book, “What the Eyes Don’t See: A Story of Crisis, Resilience, and Hope in an American City,” according to a news release from Maryland Humanities. She will visit the College of Southern Maryland La Plata campus at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, in the Center for Business and Industry Building, at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata.
Hanna-Attisha, a pediatrician and researcher, helped expose and make known the lead in Flint, Michigan’s water. She will sign copies of her book, which will be available for purchase at that day. Seating for these free events is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The book was chosen by a committee of librarians, educators, authors and bibliophiles in February from more than 231 titles suggested by readers across the state under the theme, “Nature.” In 2019, One Maryland One Book is part of Maryland Humanities’ Maryland H2O, which is a two-year initiative exploring the varied relationships with water through multiple programs.
More information about the book tour and about One Maryland One Book can be found online at www.mdhumanities.org/programs/one-maryland-one-book/.
State nursery has trees to order for spring planting
Orders are being accepted for the spring 2020 planting season for shrubs and trees from the John S. Ayton State Tree Nursery, managed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
Almost all the trees and shrubs available for sale are native, and many are also pollinator-friendly according to a nursery press release.
“Many of our customers are individual landowners who enjoy adding trees to their property for beauty and conservation purposes,” State Tree Nursery Manager Richard Garrett said in the release.
The nursery offers more than 50 conifer and deciduous species each year, from loblolly pine to river birch, to meet a variety of aesthetic preferences and conservation needs. These shrubs and trees are ideal for buffer plantings, soil protection, watershed protection, wildlife habitat and windbreak protection. A minimum order of 25 seedlings per species is required. Supplies are limited.
Operation Santa goes live Nov. 18
Operation Santa, a 107-year-old program established by the U.S. Postal Service to help families and children in need at the holidays, is expanding the digital program, and Washington, D.C., is one of 15 cities across the country that will be part of the expansion.
The site — USPSOperationSanta.com — goes live Nov. 18, and customers nationwide can go online to adopt children’s letters to Santa.
Individuals, groups and organizations interested in helping deserving kids in the Washington, D.C., area write and submit their letters as early as possible can go to USPSOperationSanta.com/GetInvolved. There you will find the essential how-to information on sending a letter to Santa at his new official postal address: Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888.
The details are in the press release found at this link: about.usps.com/newsroom/local-releases/dc/2019/1018-usps-operation-santa-gets-special-surprise.htm.
2020 Heritage Award nominations now open
The Maryland State Arts Council announced recently that nominations are open for the 2020 Maryland Heritage Awards. The public is invited to nominate individuals, places and traditions for their outstanding support of folklife. Awards are $5,000 each and recognize sustained contributions to Maryland’s living cultural traditions. Three winners will be selected and honored at a public ceremony this spring. Nominations are due Friday, Dec. 6, at 5 p.m. Begin a nomination using MSAC’s application system, SmartSimple. Log in or create a free account at marylandarts.smartsimple.com.
Awards are given based on a nominee’s sustained commitment to a particular form of folklife, current importance to communities in which that form of folklife is important, and past contributions to that form of folklife. Each year, winners are chosen in the categories of Person or People, Place, and Tradition. Read the Heritage Awards guidelines and evaluation criteria at www.msac.org/heritage-awards.
Prepare for the next emergency
The American Red Cross prepares all year for disasters and urges everyone to “Be Red Cross Ready,” too.
“Disasters can happen anywhere, at any time, even in your home,” Scott R. Salemme, Greater Chesapeake Region American Red Cross CEO, said in a press release. “During National Preparedness Month, we ask you to take three action steps — get an emergency kit, make an emergency plan and be informed — so you and your loved ones can react quickly if an emergency occurs.”
The Red Cross urges everyone to take three important action steps to get prepared:
• Build a kit: Build an easy-to-carry emergency preparedness kit that you can use at home or take with you if you must evacuate. Include items such as water, non-perishable food, a flashlight and extra batteries, a battery-powered radio, first aid kit and medications.
• Make a plan: Talk with members of your household about what to do during emergencies. Plan what to do in case everyone is separated and choose two places to meet — one near your home in case of a sudden emergency such as a fire, and another outside your neighborhood, in case you cannot return home or are asked to evacuate.
• Be informed: Know what kinds of emergency situations may occur where you live, where you work, and where you go to school. Get trained in First Aid and CPR/AED so you’ll know what to do in an emergency if help is delayed. Don’t forget your pets, plan for them, too.
La Plata physical therapists receive board certification
University of Maryland Charles Regional Rehabilitation in La Plata has announced that two of their team members, physical therapists Amol Bakre and Lourdes Potestades, have received orthopaedic specialist certification.
According to UM Charles Regional Rebilitation’s blog, only 10% of physical therapists have achieved this designation, and are usually identified by the title “OCS” following their name.
“While any physical therapist can specialize in orthopaedics, becoming a board-certified specialist requires a rigorous certification process that spans over a decade of a therapist’s career.”
Requirements include completing 2,000 hours of physical therapy over 10 years, passing a 200-question certification test and committing to continuing education and ongoing professional development. Those with Orthopaedic Specialist Certification must recertify every 10 years.
So.Md. American Red Cross elects new board members
The Southern Maryland Chapter of the American Red Cross announced that Richard Tait of Arnold will serve as chairman of the chapter’s board of directors for a one-year term that began earlier this year. Tait and other board members were elected in proceedings at Anne Arundel Community College recently.
Tait is COO of Kaizen Approach Inc., a cybersecurity consulting firm, a University of Maryland University College graduate and a U.S. Navy veteran.
“I am truly honored to be elected the American Red Cross Board Chair of Southern Maryland,” Tait said. “I look forward to leading a dedicated team of volunteers in writing a new chapter for the Red Cross of Southern Maryland. Our long-term goal is to become a top performing chapter and be recognized as a diverse and inclusive board of choice for volunteers, donors, and employees, while offering the highest level of compassionate service to our clients.”
The highly visible role works cooperatively with the Southern Maryland Chapter’s executive director to ensure the American Red Cross’ goals and mission are achieved. The population served by the chapter ranges between 500,000 and one million that reside in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties.
The following were also elected as new members of the board of directors to serve a three-year term:
• Mary-Ann Burkhart, chief, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office.
• Joshua Burnett, business owner.
• Ignacio Goya, pastor and director of Chesapeake Conference of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
• Whitney Harmel, director of Strategic Partnerships at the Maryland Chamber of Commerce
• Jeremy Tucker, emergency room physician.
The board of directors is composed of representatives from many different community sectors. The group develops the vision for the chapter and determines the policies that guide decisions. The board also ensures that the local Red Cross unit is an effective steward of our donors’ contributions. Board members are selected based on their individual expertise as well as their commitment to the American Red Cross humanitarian mission.
USDA helps ag businesses lower energy costs
Acting assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development Joel Baxley is encouraging farmers, rural small businesses and agricultural producers to apply for financing in a key U.S. Department of Agriculture program that provides loan guarantees to help rural small businesses lower their energy costs, according to a USDA news release.
USDA accepts applications for REAP funding year-round. Potential applicants should contact their state USDA Rural Development office for additional information.
REAP funding can be used for renewable energy systems such as anaerobic digesters, biomass, geothermal, hydropower, wind and solar. It also can be used to make energy efficiency improvements to heating, ventilation and cooling systems; insulation; and lighting and refrigeration. Below are some examples of USDA’s REAP investments.
Edgehill Farms, an ag tourism center in Oakland, Ky., received a $34,596 loan guarantee to install a 34.8-kilowatt photovoltaic array system on the roof of its ham processing facility. The system will generate approximately 45,000 kilowatt hours annually that will be sold directly to the local utility, earning $4,448 for the firm annually.
In Magnolia, N.C., Optima KV received a $6.5 million loan guarantee for an anaerobic digester that will help hog producers dispose of waste by converting it to energy. The project aggregates multiple biogas streams at a refinery. The resulting natural gas is then transported via pipeline to a power plant to generate electricity. The digester produces additional revenue for hog producers and a cleaner environment.
In April 2017, the Interagency Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity was established to identify legislative, regulatory and policy changes that could promote agriculture and prosperity in rural communities. In January 2018, the task force’s findings included 31 recommendations to align the federal government with state, local and tribal governments to take advantage of opportunities that exist in rural America. Supporting the rural workforce was a cornerstone recommendation of the task force.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
Md. School for the Blind appoints new principal
The Maryland School for the Blind recently appointed Nicholas Pagani as its new principal of the General Academic Program, according to a press release from the school.
Pagani has been on the staff at the school for six years as a teacher of the visually impaired before being promoted to an assistant principal in 2015. He received a bachelor of science in special education from Northern University in Illinois in 2005 and a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Capella University in Minnesota in 2014.
In addition to holding teaching and administrative positions at MSB, Pagani has taught students who are blind or visually impaired, including those with multiple disabilities at the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind and the Philip Rock Center and School and the Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind in Illinois. He and his family currently reside in Parkville.
The Maryland School for the Blind is a private, statewide resource center providing outreach, education and residential programs to children and youth from infancy to age 21 who are blind or visually impaired, including those with multiple disabilities. Annually, the school serves 65% of the 2,000 students identified in Maryland who are blind or visually impaired from all 24 Maryland jurisdictions through its on-campus and outreach programs.
For more information, contact Dotty Raynor at 410-319-5722, dottyr@mdschblind.org, or visit www.marylandschoolfortheblind.org.