Processing of personal income tax returns for Tax Year 2019 will coincide with the Internal Revenue Service start date of Monday, Jan. 27, according to a news release from the Maryland Comptroller’s Office. Business tax returns began being accepted for processing on Jan. 7.
“As Comptroller, my number one priority is to ensure the prompt processing of claims and returning taxpayer refunds as quickly as possible,” Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) said in the release. “I’m very proud of the agency’s long-standing reputation as a national leader in efficiently getting taxpayers’ hard-earned money back into their hands. We look forward to another successful tax season.”
The IRS set the Jan. 27 opening date to ensure the security and readiness of key tax processing systems and to address the potential impact of recent tax legislation on 2019 tax returns.
Last year, the Comptroller’s Office processed approximately 3.2 million individual state tax returns with refunds to taxpayers totaling more than $2.8 billion.
As in previous years, the Comptroller’s Office will not immediately process a state tax return if W-2 information is not on file with the agency. Employers are required to report wage information to the Comptroller on or before Jan. 31.
The filing deadline for 2019 tax returns is Monday, April 15.
Taxpayers are encouraged to file their returns electronically for the fastest possible processing and to ensure they receive all possible refunds. A list of approved vendors for use in filing electronic returns can be found at www.marylandtaxes.gov/pros/approved-vendors.php.
Free state tax assistance is available at all of the agency’s 12 taxpayer service offices, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A list of office locations can be found at www.marylandtaxes.gov/locations.php.
For more information on any tax-related matter, visit the comptroller’s website at www.marylandtaxes.gov or call 1-800-MD-TAXES (1-800-638-2937) or 410-260-7980 in central Maryland.