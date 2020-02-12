The Mattawoman Creek Art Center has announced four spring workshops which will be held at the art center, located at 5565 Upham Place in Marbury, inside Smallwood State Park.
The first is Introduction to Cold Wax and Oil Painting to be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, and Sunday, March 1.
The cost is $250 plus a $20 supply fee. Instructors are Janice Jones and Carol Purcell. This is a nuts and bolts class to learn about various materials, surface effects and techniques used to achieve unique finishes. No prior experience needed. This workshop is sponsored by Two Rivers Workshops.
Beginning Scratchboard will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 4. The fee is $55 if received by March 20. Instructor Janice Elliott will have all of the supplies for this unique artform where shapes and value changes come alive as you scratch them out on a black board.
Painting Flowers with Watercolor will be taught by Jung Smith from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 18. Smith, an MCAC favorite teacher, will help participants find a focal point in their paintings as they see the magic that she produces in her paintings. The cost is $55 if paid by April 1.
The last workshop for spring is Colored Pencil: Transparent/Reflection Vase on Black Paper held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, May 22 and 23. This workshop features Amy Lindenberger, who is a certified instructor under Ann Kulberg, a well-known pioneer in the use of colored pencils. The cost is $55 if paid by May 8.
For more information on these workshops, visit www.MattawomanArt.org or call 301-743-5159.
Christ Church collects items for ‘Prom4All’
Christ Episcopal Church’s “Prom4All” program to provide prom gear so students in need at area high schools can enjoy their proms, was a great success last year. The church is doing it again and is seeking donations of prom dresses (sizes 6-10 and medium only); men’s suits, dress pants, jackets and dress shirts; and accessories (jewelry, purses, shoes, men’s dress shoes, shirts, dress pants and jackets, ties and bowties). All items, as well as gift cards or monetary donations to be used for tux rentals, salons, florists, restaurants and transportation, can be dropped off at the church’s main door at 112 Charles St. in La Plata (facing onto Charles Street) from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 29, or Sunday, March 1. The church is located next to the courthouse.
Prom4All is one component of Christ Church’s Emergence Program to reach out to high school age students in transition. Questions can be directed to prom4all@christchurchlaplata.org.
ArtsFest registration now open
The 28th annual ArtsFest will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, on the grounds of the La Plata Town Hall. ArtsFest is the largest arts festival in Charles County and one of the largest in Southern Maryland. This is the ninth year the festival has been presented in partnership with the Town of La Plata.
Visual and literary artists of all media are invited to display and sell their original works. In addition, nonprofit arts organizations are invited as exhibitors to display information and encourage participation in their performing, visual and literary arts activities. Also invited as nonprofit exhibitors are cultural, historical, heritage and environmental organizations.
Live entertainment on two stages will take place, and a variety of food will be available for purchase throughout the day.
Registration forms are available online at charlescountyarts.org/program/artsfest.
Sorority chapter holds youth symposium
The Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., Eta Omicron Sigma Chapter, is holding its 23rd annual youth symposium from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Thomas Stone High School, at 3785 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf.
The symposium, intended for middle and high school aged students, will provide an opportunity to hear from stimulating speakers and to participate in open forum discussions with their peers concerning their community. This event is free. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-youth-symposium-registration-91327427795.
For more information, email ys@eos1922.org or call 240-416-9665.
MSAC calling for stories of women in arts
The Maryland State Arts Council is seeking stories about women in the arts. Do you have an inspiring story about the vital contributions of women-identifying people who are artists, arts administrators, or cultural workers? Perhaps an exhibition, performance or project featuring women? Share it with MSAC for potential use in future marketing and communications. This year has been dedicated to the “Year of the Woman” in Maryland, an initiative announced by Gov. Larry Hogan (R). The Maryland Office of Tourism is helping to shine light on women through exhibits, activities, and women of influence past and present. Learn more here.
MSAC’s efforts to highlight the stories of women in the arts will last throughout the year. Send ideas to msac.commerce@maryland.gov and include “Year of the Woman” in the subject line. Staff will contact senders whose stories are selected for inclusion in future newsletters, e-blasts or social media postings.