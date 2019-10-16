The Mattawoman Creek Art Center will celebrate its 30th anniversary during its annual fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Community Center, at 3090 Crain Highway in Waldorf.
Help the Mattawoman Creek Art Center celebrate three decades of work and learn about new projects, programs and partnerships for the future. Longstanding members and contributors will be recognized, and there will be a short video highlighting the art organization’s history and accomplishments. Rock through the oldies with the Fabulous Hubcaps, named “Vocal Group of the Year” by the Maryland Entertainment Hall of Fame. There will be music, dancing, food and good company.
Tickets are $65 each and can be purchased by calling 301-743-5159 or visiting mattawomanart.org.
State police to collect prescription drugs Saturday
The Maryland State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration are collecting and disposing of unwanted prescription drugs during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at state police barracks around the state, including the La Plata barrack at 9500 Mitchell Road.
Each barrack will act as a collection station giving citizens an opportunity to dispose of all unwanted and unused prescription drugs. Second only to marijuana, non-medical prescription drugs are the most commonly used drug in the country. According to the DEA, majority of teenagers abusing prescription drugs are finding an unlimited supply in their family’s medicine cabinet.
The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
During the last initiative in April, troopers collected over 1,900 pounds of prescription drugs statewide. Nationally, 914,236 pounds (457 tons) of prescription medications were collected. When added to the collections from the previous events, more than 9 million pounds of prescription medications have been removed from circulation.
Southern Maryland walk to combat suicide is Oct. 27
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States yet suicide can be prevented. Southern Maryland is joining a quarter of a million people who are walking in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention.
The annual Southern Maryland Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Maryland Chapter, will be held at 9 a.m. on Oct. 27 at the Old State House in St. Mary’s City. This walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20% by the year 2025.
The walk is one of more than 550 “Out of the Darkness Overnight,” community and campus walks being held nationwide this year. The walks are expected to unite more than 300,000 walkers and raise millions for suicide prevention efforts. Last year, these walks raised over $21 million for suicide prevention. The 2018 Southern Maryland Out of the Darkness Walk raised over $17,000 and had 250 participants. There is no fee to join the walk. Register online at afsp.org/southernmd or in-person that day.
NAACP looking for breakfast sponsors
The Charles County Branch of the NAACP announced last week the 25th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Prayer Breakfast set for Jan. 20.
The annual breakfast is revered as the “event of the year” with more than 700 guests and political leaders in attendance, according to an NAACP press release. The event will be held at North Point High School in Waldorf on Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon.
According to the release, the NAACP branch is still soliciting sponsors. For more information, send an email to mlksponsor@gmail.com. The deadline for inclusion in the breakfast is Nov. 29 at midnight.