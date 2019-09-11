Mattawoman Creek Art Center is sponsoring an all-media themed juried show, “Southern Maryland Art 2019.” Visual artists are challenged to express the many facets of Southern Maryland with their original artwork, using any media, and bringing to life the people, activities, nature, culture and history of the area.
Southern Maryland is defined as west of the Chesapeake Bay and south of Washington, D.C.
The competition will be judged by Edward “Ted” J. Reed from the Art League, Torpedo Factory of Alexandria, Va. Awards and prize money are supported in part by Community Bank of the Chesapeake and Charles County Tourism.
For complete details and to view the call for entry, visit mattawomanart.org.
Entry dates for delivery of artwork are:
• Friday, Sept. 13, from 1 to 4 p.m.
• Saturday, Sept. 14, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Sunday, Sept. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Mattawoman Creek Art Center is located at 5565 Upham Place in Marbury, at Smallwood State Park.
Edna Lockwood bugeye to visit St. Mary’s City
Edna Lockwood, the last historic sailing bugeye in the world, will be visiting Historic St. Mary’s City on Sept. 28 during the RiverFest celebration as part of a National Park Service-funded heritage tour around the Chesapeake Bay.
Owned and operated by the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, Edna Lockwood recently underwent a two-year restoration of her nine-log hull. She was re-launched into the Miles River in St. Michaels in fall of 2018. This summer and fall, Edna is traveling to ports around the bay, bringing free experiential programming and interpretation of traditional Chesapeake Bay boat building techniques and the oyster industry past and present.
During her stay at Historic St. Mary’s City, Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum staff members will offer free deck tours, giving guests a chance to explore the bugeye while she’s docked. On September 28, Historic St. Mary’s City and RiverFest will be free admission during operating hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Built in 1889 by John B. Harrison on Tilghman Island for Daniel W. Haddaway, Edna Lockwood dredged for oysters on the Chesapeake Bay through winter, and carried freight — such as lumber, grain, and produce — after the dredging season ended. She worked faithfully for many owners, mainly out of Cambridge, until she stopped “drudging” in 1967. In 1973, Edna was donated to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum by John R. Kimberly. Recognized as the last working oyster boat of her kind, Edna Lockwood was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1994.
For additional details on Edna’s visit, call Historic St. Mary’s City at 240-895-4990 or email Info@DigsHistory.org. To learn more about Edna Lockwood and the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, including a full list of stops on Edna’s heritage tour, visit cbmmshipyard.org/ednalockwood.
Art center at Smallwood park to hold open house
The Mattawoman Creek Art Center announced a new youth art program for the 2019-2020 academic school year. The MCAC Homeschool Art Program is an educational program to support Charles County homeschooled children with opportunities to learn and explore visual fine arts, art history, the relationships of art and culture and to develop an art appreciation for creative expressions. The galleries at the Mattawoman Creek Art Center will serve as a backdrop to promote engagement in the visual arts.
During the academic school year, the Mattawoman Creek Art Center’s family-oriented program will be designed for children ages 11 to 18. There are six sessions planned — three in the fall and three in the spring — to provide art lessons to meet Maryland state guidelines and curriculum. Instructions and related art activity will be taught by Mattawoman Creek Art Center artists. Joe Troy, a professional educator and artist, will serve as the program director.
The Mattawoman Creek Art Center will host an open house from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 5565 Upham Place in Marbury, within Smallwood State Park. Enjoy the artwork of Southern Maryland, tour the facility, discuss opportunities and the syllabus for the 2019 2019-2020 academic year. The open house is free; a nominal fee will be charged for additional sessions.
To register for the open house, email mattawomanart@aol.com or call 301-743-5159 by Thursday, Sept. 12.
The homeschool art program is supported in part by a grant from the Charles County Charitable Trust.
For more information about the art center’s exhibits, programs, mentorship and more, visit www.mattawomanart.org.