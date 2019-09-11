Edna Lockwood is relaunched into the Miles River on Oct. 27, 2018, in front of a crowd at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. The National Historic Landmark underwent a two-year restoration of her nine-log hull, and will be visiting Historic St. Mary’s City on Sept. 28 as part of a heritage tour dedicated to educating the public about traditional Bay boat building techniques and the oyster industry past and present. For more details about the visit, contact Info@DigsHistory.org.