Northern first-year head boys basketball coach Torrence Oxendine has preached to his team all year long to never give up until the final buzzer.
“We always tell the guys that the game isn’t over until the clock hits zeroes,” Oxendine said. “They didn’t quit or hang their heads, so that was what I was most proud and impressed by.”
On Monday, Oxendine’s message to his team rang true as the Patriots pulled off a miraculous win at the buzzer over the visiting McDonough Rams in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference crossover game.
“In P.G. County and Virginia I’ve been a part of some really good games, but lately I think that was probably one of the best finishes I’ve been a part of in the past few years just with the back-and-forth rallies by both teams and never giving up,” Oxendine said. “My hats off to McDonough and head coach [Deshawn] Kelly because he is a great coach. They have a young group of guys down there and they will be really good.”
In the final seconds of Monday’s game, the score was tied at 55. Rams junior Brian Beverly scored a basket underneath the rim to grant the visitors a 57-55 edge with about three seconds left.
“We had a timeout left, but we always preach to our guys that if we can inbound the ball real quick and try and catch the defense off guard, that is what we try and do,” Oxendine said. “It was a really heads-up play from Ryan Holloway to inbound the ball really quickly and for Jordan [Wood] to be cognizant to just take the heave.”
From about 85 feet away, Wood threw up a heave toward the basket with about 0.4 seconds left.
“When [McDonough] made its layup, I looked up at the scoreboard to see how much time was left, and I saw that I couldn’t dribble up the court,” Wood said. “I knew as soon as I got the ball, I’d have to throw it. When I threw it, it looked a little bit good.”
Wood’s shot rattled in off the backboard as the Patriots pulled off a stunning 58-57 victory at the buzzer.
“Then when [the shot] went in, it felt crazy,” Wood said. “Everybody started coming towards me and celebrating and then I just went back to the bench to shake the hands of the other team. We learned that the game is never over until the buzzer rings and just never give up.”
On Tuesday at school, Wood was quite popular after the game-winning heave went viral on social media.
“The next day at school, like everybody was coming up to me and saying I was the GOAT,” Wood said. “It felt really good.”
The Patriots have been no stranger to close finishes down the stretch after falling at home to Huntingtown, 54-51, in double overtime on Jan. 17. Oxendine was proud of his team’s effort on Monday against McDonough and thought both the programs got better that night.
“It was a great game by both teams,” Oxendine said. “I feel like both teams and programs that got better that day. You always hate to have winners and losers in every game, but I think both teams learned a lot about themselves. We want our guys to improve daily with basketball and you have to trust the process.”
Some 48 hours after the stunning victory, Northern was back on the court for a SMAC Chesapeake Division contest at Leonardtown. The Patriots trailed 23-13 after a quarter on Wednesday night but rallied back to tie the game at 32 at the half. However, the Raiders pulled away in the second half to win by a final score of 74-54.
Northern (4-12, 2-4 SMAC Chesapeake after Wednesday's loss) returns to action at Great Mills at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
McDonough (2-14, 1-5 SMAC Potomac after a 63-52 loss to Lackey on Wednesday night) is slated to be at La Plata at 5:30 p.m. today in the opener of a varsity boys, girls doubleheader.