Although no community members showed up to proffer their suggestions at a public hearing held Tuesday night in Newburg, Maryland Transportation Authority officials are encouraging the public to submit their commentary on recent toll modernization proposals.
The hearing, held at Piccowaxen Middle School, was intended to provide the public with both a place to learn about the proposed changes — which would allow motorists to pay tolls through having their credit card connected to their license plates, reductions in toll rates for certain vehicle classes and a discount for early payment of video tolls — and a chance to share their thoughts with MDTA’s board members. The hearing was the eighth of nine that the agency is conducting around the state in locales closest to the facilities that will be affected by the changes should they take effect.
No toll increases are included as part of the proposed package of changes. The MDTA projects are expected to save Maryland motorists $28 million. The proposals are the third such set rolled out under Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) administration. Hogan’s MDTA previously lowered tolls statewide in 2015 and introduced free E-Z Pass toll payment transponders in 2018.
An informational video played at the hearing explained that having a credit card linked to one’s license plate for payment is ideal for customers who do not frequently cross toll bridges and do not wish to maintain an E-Z Pass. One would register their license plate at a customer service center and connect it to the credit card of their choice, so that when crossing a bridge they can pass through without stopping and still pay the toll.
Unlike the video tolling method that currently exists, the video explained, this method doesn’t have a 50% surcharge attached. It will also charge lower rates on toll roads like the Inter-County Connector. If approved, this option will be available by June 2020.
Vehicles with two, three and four axles are also the subject of proposed classification changes, per the video. They will, for example, create a three-axle class that differentiates between two-axle vehicles towing one-axle attachments and all other three-axle vehicles. The toll rate for motorcyclists would also see a 50% reduction.
The classification for five- and six-axle vehicles wouldn’t change. These proposed alterations would take effect by September 2020.
The last proposed change affects those paying video tolls, incurred when someone passes through a toll lane without paying with cash or an E-Z pass.
As those bills are mailed to customers, they’re billed at a higher rate to cover those costs. A 15% discount up to a maximum of $5 will be offered for those who pay a video toll fee prior to receiving an invoice and would be available by December 2020.
MDTA executive director Jim Ports said in a follow-up email that the proposed changes are intended to help rectify long-standing customer concerns.
“These options would address a concern we’ve heard from our customers for decades — being able to set toll rates that better reflect the size of vehicles and their wear-and-tear on our roads. So we’re proposing new vehicle classes with new, lower toll rates,” Ports wrote, adding that the proposed credit card payment system is an “entirely new” method. “All told, these new options could save Marylanders more than $28 million over the next five years, the third round of historic toll relief under the Hogan Administration.”
Despite the lack of attendance Tuesday night, MDTA communications director Kelly Melhem encouraged the public to submit their comments before the period to do so ends at 5 p.m. on Oct. 3.
“Having a public process in place is vitally important to the MDTA,” Melhem wrote in a follow-up email. “We’re a customer-service agency, so seeking and considering our customers’ feedback before making a final decision is a natural step.”
