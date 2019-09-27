MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Clinton recently announced the details of its newest project.
During a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 19, hospital, local and state leaders gathered to celebrate the hospital’s newest expansion project, valued at $34 million. The project involves expanding the hospital’s emergency department and front entrance to “meet the needs” of the local community of Prince George’s County and Southern Maryland, said Christine Wray, president of MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center in her speech last Thursday.
“We are ready to get this going,” she added. “With today’s groundbreaking of the hospital’s renovation and expansion project, we can look forward to a promising future. When construction is complete, the hospital will have a state-of-the-art emergency department.”
With the 18,000-square-foot expansion will come a number of other changes. According to a press release, 12 additional beds will be added to the emergency department, bringing the total bed count to 40. A new area for patients with mental or behavioral issues will be built as well as a pathogen assessment center to be used “in the event of a biohazard,” according to a hospital press release.
Additionally, ambulance and EMS access and the waiting area will be “modernize[d],” said Chile Ahaghotu, vice president of medical affairs for MedStar Southern Hospital Center, in his speech last Thursday.
Patients and visitors will have access to a new pharmacy and a 24-hour café will be added to the hospital’s main lobby.
“... This project will enable us to continue to expand our capabilities in such areas as cancer care, surgical services and also women’s health,” Ahaghotu added. “So our future is definitely bright.” With over 14,000 admitted patients and over 47,000 emergency department visits yearly, Ahaghotu said, “it’s critical that we have high-quality health care providers in a high-quality space.”
Attendees to the packed event included Del. Michael Jackson (D-Prince George’s), Senate President Thomas V. “Mike” Miller Jr. (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s), Prince George’s County Council Chairman Todd Turner (D) and Charles County Board of Commissioners President Reuben B. Collins II (D).
“As a region, we will only get stronger as we continue to work together. This expansion will be a great assistance to citizens in Charles County,” Collins said in his speech last Thursday. “This will be a benefit to all of Southern Maryland.”
Major construction is set to begin in December, said Grant McClure, vice president of professional services, in an email. The estimated completion date is May 2021.
MedStar has seven hospitals in Maryland and three in Washington, D.C., with locations in Leonardtown, Olney, Prince George’s and more. MedStar merged with Southern Maryland Hospital in 2012, which had been open for more than 30 years prior, according to the hospital’s website,.
MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center is located at 7503 Surratts Road in Clinton and offers an array of services such as outpatient radiology, a sleep disorders center, adult inpatient and day treatment mental health programs and an oncology program, according to the hospital website. The emergency department is open 24 hours.
For more information on MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center, visit www.medstarsouthernmaryland.org.
