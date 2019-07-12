The Charles County Department of Planning and Growth Management will hold a public meeting on the proposed expansion of the Zekiah Watershed Rural Legacy Area at 6 p.m on Monday, Aug. 12, in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata. This meeting will provide a public overview for expanding the program boundary south of Route 6 to the southernmost tip of the county.
The existing Zekiah Watershed Rural Legacy Area extends from the Prince George’s County border east of Waldorf to the Dentsville area and encompasses 30,000 acres. It includes an abundance of farms, wetlands and historic sites as well as the state’s largest natural hardwood swamp forest. The expansion will allow landowners in the Allen’s Fresh and Cobb Neck area to apply for state grants that can be used to preserve their properties through conservation easements.
More information on the proposed boundary expansion can be found on the county website at www.charlescountymd.gov/sites/default/files/pgm/planning/rural_legacy_proposed_area.pdf.
The Charles County Planning Commission has scheduled a public hearing for 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, in the Charles County Government Building. Visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/public-notices for the latest public notices of upcoming public hearings.
For more information about the public meeting, contact Charles Rice at RiceC@CharlesCountyMD.gov or 301-645-0651.
MSP, vehicle theft prevention council offer secure vehicle tips
The Maryland State Police, along with the Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council, are reminding motorists to take simple steps to avoid having their vehicles stolen.
The warnings come as July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month. In Maryland, a car is stolen every 40 minutes, while one is stolen every 45 seconds in the United States.
Overall, 50 percent of the vehicles stolen had the keys inside the vehicle while 60 percent of the vehicles stolen were left unlocked. Also, more than 66 percent of vehicle thefts occur at night and 95 percent of the vehicles stolen had no anti-theft devices.
Nationally, more than 773,000 vehicles were stolen in the United States in 2017. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, only about 59 percent of all stolen motor vehicles are ever recovered. According to the FBI, the approximate cost of vehicles stolen in the United States in 2017 totaled $6 billion.
Here are steps you can take to prevent motor vehicle theft:
• Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.
• Park in well-lit areas.
• Do not leave the area while your vehicle is running.
• Do not leave your keys in your vehicle.
• Always stow away your valuables.
The Maryland General Assembly created the Vehicle Theft Prevention Council in 1994 as a statewide planning and dedicated funding resource. The Council embraces a statewide strategy directed at public awareness, vehicle theft by juveniles, law enforcement and prosecution through a grant award process.
For more information, visit mdsp.maryland.gov/Organization/Pages/OfficeoftheSuperintendent/VehicleTheftPreventionCouncil.aspx.
SMECO refunds members’ capital credits
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is refunding members’ capital credits totaling nearly $5.4 million. Of that total, a general refund of approximately $3.4 million will be issued this month. Eligible active members will receive credits on their bills, and checks will be issued to eligible former members. Special refunds of about $2 million will be paid throughout the year to estates of deceased members and to help satisfy unpaid final bills.
SMECO’s margins for 2018 totaled more than $27 million. SMECO uses margins — revenue minus expenses — as working capital for system improvements and construction.
At the end of each year, SMECO’s margins are allocated to a special capital credit account for each member, based on how much electricity the member purchased and the rate at which the account was billed. SMECO’s board of directors regularly evaluates the financial condition of the cooperative and determines when SMECO members’ capital credits will be refunded.
All eligible active members will receive a credit on the bill for their primary account. If members wish to contact SMECO to designate their primary account, they may call 1-888-440-3311. Eligible former members will receive a full refund of the balance in their capital credit account if the balance is $100 or less.
Entrepreneurship training for veterans
Project Opportunity will be providing an intensive, curriculum-based 10-week training program for veterans, meeting one night per week, beginning Sept. 10. The program is facilitated by business professionals and subject matter experts and concludes with a formal business pitch.
This training is provided at no charge to veterans, active duty and reserve personnel, but space is limited. An orientation session will be held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 13 at American Legion Post 238, 6265 Brandywine Road in Hughesville. For more information or to register, visit www.project-opportunity.com, or call Joe Giordano at 410-860-6664 or email joe.giordano@project-opportunity.com.
Fall financial literacy course at Stethem
Charles County Public Schools juniors and seniors can take financial literacy for original credit this fall at the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center. The course is a mix of online material and in-person requirements for completion. The fall session is the final opportunity for any junior or senior to complete the financial literacy course at Stethem. The change does not affect any student who is already registered to complete the course during the CCPS summer school program.
The course begins Sept. 23 and ends Jan. 16, 2020. The cost is $300 and payment is non-refundable. The blended online Apex course requires students to complete online course work as well as turn in assignments and complete course tests at the Stethem Center on Tuesdays and/or Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. Parents must provide transportation for students. Students who do not complete the course and its requirements will receive a failing grade.
Registration for the fall course opens 8 a.m. Sept. 3 and closes at 4 p.m. Sept. 11. Students and parents will need to work with their school counselor to register for the course. Counselors must sign off on a student’s enrollment in the course. Parents will then receive details on how to pay for the course using MySchoolBucks, an online payment system used by CCPS.
CCPS is exploring additional options for students to complete the financial literacy graduation requirement outside of their traditional class schedule. For more information, contact the CCPS Office of Career and Technology Education at 301-934-7393.
Maryland Renaissance Festival 43rd season opens Aug. 24
The Maryland Renaissance Festival begins its 43rd season Aug. 24 and runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and Labor Day through Oct. 20 for nine weekends of thrills, feasting, handmade crafts and more.
The 27-acre Village of Revel Grove comes to life with more than 200 professional performers on 10 stages, a 3,000-seat arena with armored jousting and streets filled with village characters. Over 140 artisans will exhibit their crafts in their own renaissance shops, along with 42 food and beverage emporiums.
From Aug. 24 to Sept. 8, tickets are $20 for adult admission, $18 for ages 62 and over and $9 for children ages 7 to 15. Beginning Sept. 14, admission increases to $27 for adult admission, $23 for ages 62 and over, and $12 for ages 7 to 15. The event is free for ages 6 and under. Group rates, multi-day passes and active duty military personnel are also available. For tickets or for more information, visit www.maryland renaissancefestival.com or email info@rennfest.com.
Early Childhood Day Aug. 3
The 2019 Charles County Early Childhood Day is a free event that provides parents, caregivers and early childhood professionals with resources to help children get a jump start on education. Engaging activities for young children will be provided by the vendors in attendance. The rain or shine event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Capital Clubhouse, at 3033 Waldorf Marketplace in Waldorf.
With a “ready-for-school” theme, Early Childhood Day brings child care providers, early learning experts and organizations that work with children and families together in Charles County. Ice cream, face painting, balloons, music, games, rock climbing, physical fitness activities, backpacks, door prizes, storytellers, and storybook characters are just a few of the kid-friendly options available.
Early childhood matters in Charles County. The Early Childhood Advisory Council’s mission is that all Charles County children, age newborn through five, enter school ready to learn.
Exhibitor and sponsor registration information is available online at bit.ly/2XqvoxC. The deadline to register is Monday, July 8.
For more information, contact Laura Durner at 301-396-5241 or GustafsL@CharlesCountyMD.gov.
CyberTrip Advisor gives top tech travel tips
Family trips are in with summer in full swing. In fact, nearly two-thirds of American families will head out of town this summer. Theme parks, cruises and international travel top the 2019 summer travel list. As everyone knows, no matter where you’re headed — a new or familiar location — being continuously connected is part of the plan. While having family fun is the goal, the National Cyber Security Alliance also urges travelers to be cyber safe while away from home by following some simple practices to help keep your devices safe and your vacation plans from going awry.
Misplacing or having devices stolen can put a damper on vacation plans. It can easily happen to anyone.
• Set up the “find my phone” feature on your devices. This will allow you to find, remotely wipe data and/or disable the device if it gets into the wrong hands.
• Make sure all devices are password protected. Use a passcode or security feature (like a finger swipe) to lock your phone or mobile device in case either are misplaced or stolen.
Get Wise About Public Wi-Fi: Using public Wi-Fi at the airport or hotel is very convenient, but wireless networks and hotspots are not secure. This means that anyone using the same Wi-Fi network could potentially see what you are doing on your laptop or smartphone while you are connected.
• Limit what you do on public Wi-Fi and avoid logging in to accounts that have sensitive information such as banking and email.
• Consider using a trusted virtual private network or a personal/mobile hotspot if you need a more secure connection.
• Set your device settings to ask permission before connecting to a Wi-Fi network.
Be in the know about how to secure your continuously connected life by signing up for NCSA’s newsletters at staysafeonline.org/email-signup/.
School system earns workplace wellness award
Charles County Public Schools reached the bronze level in the Healthiest Maryland Businesses Wellness at Work awards. HMB is a statewide initiative through the Maryland Department of Health that supports and promotes wellness in the workplace, according to a press release.
“A healthy workforce is a productive one,” Superintendent Kimberly Hill said in the release. “By supporting healthy lifestyle choices and providing weight management and fitness options for employees, we believe the long-term effects will benefit CCPS and its staff.”
The CCPS wellness initiative includes an at-work Weight Watchers program for employees and their families, and emails highlighting health-related topics sent each month to employees with information about the flu, skin cancer, physical activity, sleep and other topics. Earlier in the year, four Webinar Wednesdays were offered covering topics such as diabetes awareness, raising healthy children, brain health and creating a work-life balance.
Healthy cooking classes taught by the culinary arts instructor at North Point High School are offered to CCPS employees on a first-come, first-served basis and immediately fill up with a waiting list. A produce stand was open during summer and fall at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building to allow employees and visitors an opportunity to purchase locally-grown produce. The stand reopened this month.
Fitness classes were offered in spring and fall 2018 with 223 participants in the fall and 244 in the spring — an increase of almost 10%. Classes were offered again in Spring 2019. The Keep Well Program partners with CCPS to provide discounted World Gym memberships to employees. Participation among CCPS employees and their families jumped by 15% in the 2018-19 school year from 310 participants to 356. Future plans include a CCPS 5K race slated to be held in the fall.
Award recipients will be recognized June 7 at the 10th annual Worksite Health and Wellness Symposium in Baltimore.