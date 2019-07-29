Transportation Security Administration officers at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport detected a missile launcher in a man’s checked luggage early Monday morning, July 29, according to a TSA press release.
TSA officers immediately contacted airport police who tracked down the traveler and detained him for questioning. The man, a resident of Jacksonville, Texas, told officials that he was an active military member traveling home from Kuwait and he wanted to keep the missile launcher as a souvenir, according to the press release.
Military weapons are not permitted in checked or carry-on bags.
Fortunately the item was not a live device. It was confiscated and handed over to the state fire marshal for safe disposal. The man was permitted to catch his flight.