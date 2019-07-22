The body of a missing Hughesville man was found last week in St. Mary's County.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced last week that they were seeking the public’s help locating Ronnie David Tippett, 29, who was reported missing on July 13, according to a recent press release.
According to St. Mary's County Sheriff spokesman Jason Babcock, Tippett's body was discovered behind the Food Lion in Charlotte Hall on Friday night.
Additional details were not available and the investigation is ongoing.