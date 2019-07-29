Comptroller Peter Franchot announced July 25 that his agency has processed more than 3 million state tax returns for the 2018 tax year, with more than 2.6 million, or 87%, of returns filed electronically, according to a press release.
So far, the total amount of refunds issued to Maryland taxpayers is nearly $2.2 billion.
“I’m happy to return this money to hardworking Marylanders,” Franchot (D) said in the press release. “Filing electronically helps our agency to process returns quickly, securely and accurately, while getting refunds back to taxpayers in an average of less than three business days.”
There are 12 branch tax offices located throughout the state that helps taxpayers file electronically. Agency employees at the satellite locations, and via the toll-free Taxpayer Services phone number, provide free state tax preparation assistance.
Filers can contact Taxpayer Services at 410-260-7980 from central Maryland, or 1-800-MD-TAXES (1-800-638-2937) from elsewhere. Tax assistance is available 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Tax questions can also be emailed to taxhelp@comp.state.md.us. For bilingual services, call 1-800-MDTAXES and press option No. 2.