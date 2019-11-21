The Maryland State Police is getting $1.1 million in federal funding to combat the illegal manufacturing and distribution of heroin and other opioids, according to Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin.
The funding, awarded through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Anti-Heroin Task Force program, will be used to conduct investigations and other activities related to the unlawful distribution of heroin and prescription opioids, the senators said in a Nov. 19 press release.
“The opioid epidemic has left no Maryland community unscathed. And to truly combat this epidemic, we must work together on the local, state, and federal level. This funding will help our state reduce the availability of heroin and fentanyl and the unlawful distribution of prescription opioids,” Van Hollen (D-Md.) said in the press release.
The grant money is available for a two-year duration, and state matching funds are not needed.
“We must not allow our efforts to lapse until the opioid crisis is completely eliminated. These federal funds will help Maryland police departments to prevent these drugs from making it to our communities in the first place. It will take partnership at all levels of government, and the commitment of resources from all levels of government, to truly put an end to the problem,” Cardin (D-Md.) said in the release.
Administered by the DOJ’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, the AHTF program is a competitive grant program open to state law enforcement agencies with multi-jurisdictional reach and interdisciplinary team structures, in states with high per capita rates of primary treatment admissions.