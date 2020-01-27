The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will activate a new traffic signal Wednesday, Jan. 29, on eastbound Brandywine Road at Route 5 (Branch Avenue), according to an MDOT press release.
This signal will guide traffic from northbound Route 5 to Brandywine Road, as well as from eastbound and westbound Brandywine Road to Route 5. The new traffic signal is currently set on a mandatory three-day flash period.
The new traffic signal is part of the $37 million reconstruction of the Route 5/Brandywine Road/Route 373 (Accokeek Road) interchange. The entire project will be complete in late spring.