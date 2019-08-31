An opinion issued by the Maryland open meetings compliance board last month has sought to clarify the use of emails and text messages among local government boards, and sets — according to some — a new precedent for electronic communications under the Maryland Open Meetings Act.
Ruling in a complaint against the Talbot County Council, the compliance board concluded that frequent electronic communication among council members over nearly two days constituted a meeting that should have been open to the public.
In St. Mary’s, the only county in the state to adopt its own open meetings policy (passed in 1976, a year before the state’s law), open meeting provisions are more stringent than Maryland’s law, county attorney David Weiskopf said last week. While some Talbot council members have railed against the ruling, St. Mary’s officials say they don’t expect it to have a significant impact here.
“I think for us, [the ruling] won’t change” the daily communications of local boards, St. Mary’s County Administrator Rebecca Bridgett said Monday.
“It will raise awareness to make sure that the board and elected officials are compliant,” she said. “For other jurisdictions, they may want to look at some of the things we’re doing, like sending one-way communication for information, [with] no guidance, no direction requested.”
The ruling was prompted by a complaint against the Talbot council members that alleged the council violated the Maryland Open Meetings Act by deciding — via emails and texts on Feb. 18 and 19 — to take positions on two bills before the state legislature.
When “the sequence of electronic communications is such that a collective deliberation among a quorum has occurred, with the opportunity for the quorum to interact on public business subject to the Act ... we will deem the public body to have held a meeting subject to the Act,” the compliance board wrote in its opinion.
Talbot council members called the ruling a gross overreach, and have said the new precedent will impede the daily operations of local governments, where emailed correspondence much like their own violation occur every day around the state. Talbot County’s attorney argued the discussion was an administrative function, permitted in closed meetings by the state’s open meetings act, and that the act did not apply since a quorum was not convened.
According to the Maryland Open Meetings Act, activities deemed to be an administrative function are exempt from being conducted in an open meeting. Legislative functions, which refer to the process of setting public policy or appointments, must be done in open session. The Open Meetings Act requires a public body to convene openly whenever a quorum meets to consider or transact public business. In a 2015 opinion, the board said the state’s highest court “has not taken a mechanical approach to the quorum requirement” and said “there are some circumstances under which the members of a public body will be deemed to have deliberated as a quorum even if a quorum was not present at one precise instant in time.”
In this case, the board had to consider how to apply these principles to deliberations that a public body conducted electronically over the space of about a day and a half, sometimes demonstrably among a quorum, sometimes not, but continuously, the board wrote.
“We have long cautioned against the use of electronic communications to decide substantive matters, both in the interest of the public — which is clearly deprived of the opportunity to observe the public body conduct its business — and in the interest of the members of (the) public body, who are at risk of violating the Act whenever they hold group discussions electronically,” the compliance board wrote.
Under the St. Mary’s County Open Meetings Act, an open meeting is defined as having a quorum of membership where an official action is to be taken. Official action means a phase of the process in which a public agency makes a decision or recommendation, including receipt of information and deliberation, the ordinance states. An open meeting must also be held in a location with reasonable facilities for public observation, and written minutes of a meeting must be taken and recorded and the meeting must allow the use of recording devices.
In 2015, then-county attorney George Sparling told the St. Mary’s commissioner board that exchanging emails among commissioners did not qualify as a meeting, the same year the state compliance board first considered the use of “reply all” emails. In that case, a town attorney sent a group email to town council members asking for a response with each member’s understanding of the meaning of a motion on which the council already had voted.
Four members responded, with a “reply all” email, at separate times over four hours. The board ruled the “timing and content of these emails do not establish that a quorum … ‘met’ that afternoon to consider public business.”
In the Talbot County case, however, “the totality of circumstances leads us to conclude that the Council’s deliberations were more akin to conversations among a group that effectively convened to decide on the Council’s positions than to the sporadic exchange of written correspondence,” the compliance board wrote.
During the Maryland Association of Counties conference earlier this month, a Talbot council member asked Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) about the issued opinion during a question-and-answer session, Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said, and Frosh’s office confirmed.
When asked about how to proceed under the ruling, Frosh advised that his office was “still looking at it,” but “I strongly recommend you do not ‘reply all,’” Hewitt recalled Frosh saying.
Locally, Hewitt said the opinion prompted an email from Weiskopf’s office that “said something to the extent of, ‘I advise not to reply all.’”
St. Mary’s Commissioners Eric Colvin (R) and Todd Morgan (R) confirmed commissioners had been advised to not “reply all.”
During an interview last week, Weiskopf said his office hasn’t “really had any reason to” advise local boards on how to proceed with electronic communications, and that he had not reviewed the opinion since it was issued July 1.
“I’m not aware that it really happens,” he said of email correspondence.
The county’s deputy attorney addressed a county board in open session earlier this month and told them the attorney’s office would be advising boards on how to proceed.
Hewitt said he, personally, avoids sending mass emails: “I think it keeps me out of stepping across the line.”
Emailed correspondence, which Bridgett said occurs a few times a week, ensues over legislative and administrative processes, but her office “doesn’t expect any position or decision from [commissioners]. We just give them information and often times it is one-way communication. … I don’t expect a response,” and it’s “not very often” that she receives one, she said. Regarding the state’s legislative session, Bridgett said commissioner board positions on various bills are deliberated in open meetings.
“We track county bills, regional bills and statewide bills” through the county attorney’s office, she said. “It’s a lot about planning, so that when [a delegate’s] office calls and says, ‘I need a position from the commissioners,’ then we put it on their next agenda,” she said. “We have that process in place because the commissioners are very sensitive not to take a position outside of their meeting.”
“I actually don’t think it’s gonna have much impact on St. Mary’s County because our open meetings act is already more restrictive than the state,” Colvin said. “Transparency is of the utmost importance.”
“It’s very rare” that email threads ensue among the commissioner board and county staff, Colvin said.
“Talbot County, they were actually making decisions via email — if an email comes in, and one commissioner forwards it to another, I don’t think that’s in violation,” he said. “To my recollection, there’s never been a decision made via email.”
“We’re very cautious about not directing a response from all when we communicate” through email, Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said. “I would say we’ve never been in violation of” deliberating through email or text, he added.
“Down here, I don’t think it will bother us at all,” Morgan said. “To my knowledge, we don’t sit there and commiserate and decide what we want to be able to do relative to a vote. The vote comes in public session and it’s discussed in public session. But you have to be aware of what’s coming up ahead of time.”
The Enterprise this week submitted a public information act request for emails exchanged among the commissioners over the last month.
John Griep of the Star Democrat in Easton, an APG Media of Chesapeake sister paper of The Enterprise, contributed to this report.
