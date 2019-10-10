Marylanders can now view plans and prices for 2020 health coverage on MarylandHealthConnection.gov, the state’s online health insurance marketplace.
The Maryland Health Benefit Exchange has launched insurance plan and price shopping on the website four weeks ahead of the start of open enrollment on Nov. 1 so consumers can get an estimate of how much they can expect to pay for health coverage next year.
New this year, value plans feature lower deductibles and increased access to primary care, mental health care and generic drugs before deductibles apply. Value plans are designed to lower consumers’ out-of-pocket costs for the health care services the majority of people use most frequently.
Open enrollment runs from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15 for coverage that begins Jan. 1.
For the second year in a row, most insurance plans offered on Maryland Health Connection, the state’s health insurance marketplace, are down 22% on average from 2018.
“The accessibility of enrollment via MarylandHealthConnection.gov and the ‘Enroll MHC’ mobile app means that the percentage of Marylanders with the security of health coverage is at an all-time high — 94%,” said Michele Eberle, executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, which operates the state’s health insurance marketplace.
To view 2020 plans and prices, go to MarylandHealthConnection.gov and click “Get An Estimate.” Consumers who already have a 2019 health plan can shop now and change plans for 2020 coverage from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15.
Residents who have health coverage through Medicaid will receive a notice when it’s time to renew; enrollment is year round. The fall open enrollment is for private health plans only.