Eighth graders interested in any of North Point High School’s 17 career and technical education programs can attend an open house set at the school.
The open house is at 6 p.m. Nov. 20, with potential students and their families able to tour the programs and learn more. The window to apply for North Point’s CTE programs is 8 a.m. Nov. 25 to 3 p.m. Dec. 20.
Programs at the school include biotechnology, Cisco Networking Academy, cybersecurity, engineering, manufacturing engineering technologies, automotive technology, collision repair, graphic communications, welding technology, construction design and management, drafting, electrical construction, cosmetology, criminal justice, culinary arts, education careers and the Academy of Health Professions.
To be eligible for CTE programs at North Point, the student and their parent/guardian must be current residents of Charles County, and the student has to be enrolled as an eighth-grader in Charles County Public Schools, a private school or homeschooled.
Updated guidelines set by the Maryland State Department of Education Division of Career and College Readiness require state school systems to base admission decisions on:
• Student interest expressed on survey: 40%.
• Academic performance as it relates to the program of choice: 28%.
• Application questions: 25%.
• Attendance during middle school: 7%.
Students have also been invited to a CTE Showcase on the La Plata campus of the College of Southern Maryland. The showcase is being held during the school day on Friday. High school students currently enrolled in CTE programs at the county’s seven high schools and the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center will share their experiences and advice with eighth graders who will record their thoughts about the programs.
For more information about the school’s CTE programs, go to www.ccboe.com/schools/northpoint/index.php/cte-programs. For more information on the CTE program in CCPS, go to www.ccboe.com/cte/index.php.
Farm products listening session Nov. 6
The Maryland Food for Maryland Institutions Legislative Task Force, chaired by Senator Katie Fry Hester and Delegate Lorig Charkoudian, is hosting a Listening Session in Southern Maryland for farmers and small business owners to voice their expertise and opinion on how to facilitate better farm-to-school and farm-to-institution sales.
The session will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the SMECO Auditorium, at 15045 Burnt Store Road in Hughesville.
The Maryland Food for Maryland Institutions Legislative Task Force is made up of farmers, agribusiness, agricultural non-profits, legislators, and government representatives that are focused on finding stronger markets for farmers through local purchasing within Maryland’s institutions (schools, prisons, government buildings, etc.). The Task Force has been convening for the past year and is looking forward to presenting their findings and proposals to the farm community, and to receiving feedback.
The Task Force is also working towards the possibility that a bill regarding this issue will be presented at the coming 2020 Legislative Session.
Farmers and purchasing agents involved in institutional food procurement are encouraged to attend the meeting, and to lend their voice to this issue.
If you plan to attend the meeting, RSVP to info@smadc.com
Household hazardous waste collection Nov. 2
The Department of Public Works will hold a household hazardous waste collection from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. Acceptable items include pesticides, herbicides, fertilizer, gasoline, oil-based paint, cleaning supplies, pool chemicals, fluorescent lights, mercury thermometers and other poisons found in the home. Mark any container that does not have a readable, original label.
Items that cannot be accepted include: biomedical waste (such as sharps, needles, anything with bodily fluids), latex paint, prescription drugs and ammunition; used motor oil, anti-freeze, propane tanks and batteries are accepted on a regular basis at various collection sites. Latex paint is not considered hazardous waste and can be placed in the household trash as long as it is solidified. This can be accomplished by adding cat litter, shredded paper, paint hardener or sawdust to aid in drying it out.
For more information, call the Charles County Department of Public Works, Environmental Resources Division at 301-932-3599 or 301-870-2778, or the landfill and recycling information line at 301-932-5656.