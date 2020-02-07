Small business owners across Maryland, and the country, are entering the new decade on a high note, with 82% of U.S. small businesses anticipating year-over-year revenue growth as they closed out 2019, according to the Bank of America Business Advantage Fall 2019 Small Business Owner Snapshot.
Entrepreneurs are confident about their business prospects, with expansion plans, revenue projections and intent to hire remaining strong and steady from last fall, according to the report. Business owners also maintain a positive outlook for their local economies (52% vs. 54% in fall 2018).
“Entrepreneurs are charging into the new decade eager to increase their revenue and expand into new markets,” Sharon Miller, head of small business for Bank of America, said in a press release. “Business owners are continuing to invest in their businesses and are optimistic about 2020.”
Maryland entrepreneur and Bank of America small business client Christine Abunassar, founder and CEO of ThinkB!G.LearnSmart, a workforce training, testing and online learning business based in Columbia, said that continued growth in the region has fueled expansion of her small business.
“Growth in our region continues in leaps and bounds,” Abunassar said in the bank’s press release. “For ThinkB!G, that has translated into new relationships, client acquisitions, and the ability to deliver more offerings to attract new customer bases.”
The new research, based on a semiannual survey of more than 1,600 entrepreneurs across the country, also reveals:
• 69% plan to expand (up slightly from 67% in fall 2018).
• 58% expect their revenue to increase (level with 57% from fall 2018).
• 24% plan to hire (down slightly from 27% in fall 2018).
• 12% intend to apply for a loan (down slightly from 15% in fall 2018).
Entrepreneurs are also preparing for the challenges and opportunities that come with running a small business, according to the release.
“Balance is always a struggle,” Abunassar said in the release. “A full workday can be 7:15 in the morning until 7:15 at night. I try to separate my personal channel from my business channel to maintain balance.”
For a complete, in-depth look at the insights of small business owners, read the Bank of America Business Advantage Fall 2019 Small Business Owner Snapshot: newsroom.bankofamerica.com/system/files/Small_Business_Owner_Snapshot_-_Fall_2019.pdf.
Ipsos Public Affairs conducted the Bank of America survey for fall 2019 online between July 19 and Aug. 19, 2019, using a pre-recruited online sample of small business owners. Ipsos contacted a national sample of 1,323 small business owners in the United States with annual revenue between $100,000 and $5 million and employing between two and 99 employees. In addition, a total of approximately 300 small business owners were surveyed in each of 10 target markets: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. The final results were weighted to national benchmark standards for size, revenue and region.