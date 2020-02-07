Waldorf, MD (20601)

Today

Windy. A few showers this morning with partly cloudy skies during the afternoon hours. Morning high of 59F with temps falling to near 40. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.