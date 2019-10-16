Wednesday, Oct. 16
The Western Charles Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. at The Greene Turtle, at 6 St. Mary’s Ave. in La Plata. The guest speakers will be 5th Congressional District candidates Briana Urbina and Mckayla Wilkes. The meal is $15 per person. To make a reservation, call Jewell Bragunier at 240-464-3474 or Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or email hollandmd@aol.com.
Friday, Oct. 18
The Charles County Farm Bureau will hold its annual membership meeting at 6:30 p.m. at La Plata United Methodist Church, at 3 Port Tobacco Road in La Plata. The meeting will include the election of new officers and discussion of agricultural-related policy issues. There will also be a potluck supper. The farm bureau will provide beverages and breads.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Charles County Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) and Commissioner Bobby Rucci (D) will hold a “Community Conversation” at 10:30 a.m. at the Fieldside Community Center, at 11850 Linus Drive in Waldorf.
Monday, Oct. 21
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Charles County Commissioner Amanda Stewart will hold a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, at 90 Post Office Road in Waldorf.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Indian Head Town Council work session will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Head Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.
Monday, Oct. 28
The La Plata Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Thursday, Oct. 31
The African American Democratic Club of Charles and the Black Caucus of Charles County will meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Waldorf West Branch Library, Meeting Room B, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf.
Monday, Nov. 4
Indian Head Town Council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at The Village Green Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Monday, Nov. 18
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Indian Head Town Council work session will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Head Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.
Monday, Nov. 25
The La Plata Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Monday, Dec. 2
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Indian Head Town Council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at The Village Green Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head.
Monday, Dec. 9
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Monday, Dec. 16
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The La Plata Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Indian Head Town Council work session will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Head Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.