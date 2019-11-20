Wednesday, Nov. 20
Indian Head Town Council work session will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Head Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.
The Greater Accokeek Civic Association will hold its regular membership meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the Accokeek Volunteer Fire Department Activity Center, at 16111 Livingston Road in Accokeek. The guest speaker will be Del. Kris Valderrama (D-Prince George’s) and there will be a report of Prince George’s County Councilman Sydney Harrison’s (D-Dist. 9) tour of Accokeek. There will be a free table and refreshments.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office will host a citizens advisory council meeting at 7 p.m. at the American Legion, at 6330 Crain Highway in La Plata. Representatives from each district will be present to meet with county residents and talk about crime trends and prevention. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP to Connie Gray, community organizer, at 301-932-3080 or grayc@ccso.us.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) will hold a town hall meeting at 1 p.m. at the Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department, at 12245 Rock Point Road in Newburg. Light refreshments will be served.
Monday, Nov. 25
The La Plata Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Monday, Dec. 2
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Indian Head Town Council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at The Village Green Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head.
Monday, Dec. 9
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Monday, Dec. 16
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St.
The La Plata Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Indian Head Town Council work session will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Head Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.