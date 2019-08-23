Monday, Aug. 26
The La Plata Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
The Board of Charles County Commissioners will attend the groundbreakiing ceremony for the new Center for Health Sciences at the College of Southern Maryland’s regional Hughesville campus at 10 a.m. Parking is available at Hughesville Baptist Church, at 8505 Old Leonardtown Road in Hughesville.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Indian Head Town Council work session will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Head Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.
The Greater Accokeek Civic Association will hold a special meeting about the Royal Farms #220 Project at 7:30 p.m. at the Accokeek VFD, at 16111 Livingston Road in Accokeek. A panel consisting of Royal Farms representatives, State Highway Administration, Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, Prince George’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation and Prince George’s Police Department will provide information to the community.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Indian Head Town Council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at The Village Green Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head.
Monday, Sept. 9
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Monday, Sept. 16
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. atthe La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Monday, Sept. 23
The La Plata Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Indian Head Town Council work session will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Head Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.