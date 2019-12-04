Monday, Dec. 9
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) will hold a town hall forum to address homelessness in Charles County. The forum is at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 5560 Pleasant Grove Road in Marbury. Numerous stakeholders and state and local officials have been invited. All are welcome. For more information, contact Enoch Bevel, chief of staff, at arthur.ellis@senate.state.md.us, or call 301-858-3616.
Monday, Dec. 16
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St.
The La Plata Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Indian Head Town Council work session will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Head Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.
The Western Charles Democratic Club will hold its Christmas/Holiday Party at 6:30 p.m. at Sartik’s Restaurant, at 7670 Hawthorne Road in La Plata. The entertainer will be Jimmy Bennett. The fee is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. The main entre will be prime rib. To RSVP before Dec. 17, call Jewell Bragunier at 240-464-3474 or Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or email hollandnmd@aol.com.