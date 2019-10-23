Wednesday, Oct. 23
Indian Head Town Council work session will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Head Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.
Monday, Oct. 28
The Charles County Board of Education is holding a town hall at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, in the boardroom at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building. The topic is the future of public schools and Kirwan Commission recommendations for statewide improvements. Board members want to hear from parents, students and other county residents. It will be televised live at ccboe.com and broadcast on Comcast Channel 96/Verizon FiOS Channel 12.
The La Plata Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Thursday, Oct. 31
The African American Democratic Club of Charles and the Black Caucus of Charles County will meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Waldorf West Branch Library, Meeting Room B, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf.
Monday, Nov. 4
Indian Head Town Council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at The Village Green Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Monday, Nov. 18
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Indian Head Town Council work session will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Head Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.
Monday, Nov. 25
The La Plata Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Monday, Dec. 2
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Indian Head Town Council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at The Village Green Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head.
Monday, Dec. 9
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Monday, Dec. 16
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The La Plata Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Indian Head Town Council work session will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Head Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.