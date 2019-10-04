Sunday, Oct. 6
Charles County Right to Life will hold its annual Life Chain beginning at 1:45 p.m. Participants stand along Route 6 in La Plata for one hour. Sign pickup is in the parking lot of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, at 201 St. Mary’s Ave. in La Plata.
Monday, Oct. 7
Indian Head Town Council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at The Village Green Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Monday, Oct. 14
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
The Charles County delegation to the General Assembly will hear proposals from the public for the 2020 session from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Room A of the Waldorf West Branch Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
The Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland will hold its full council meeting, with a cash bar reception at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting beginning at 7 p.m. The keynote speaker will be Kris Sarri, president and CEO of the National Marine Sanctuary. The cost of dinner is $25. Prepaid reservations and RSVPs are required by Oct. 11. To register, visit tccsmd.wufoo.com/forms/swmnzcj0n9alco/ or mail checks to Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, P.O. Box 745, Hughesville, MD 20637.
Friday, Oct. 18
The Charles County Farm Bureau will hold its annual membership meeting at 6:30 p.m. at La Plata United Methodist Church, at 3 Port Tobacco Road in La Plata. The meeting will include the election of new officers and discussion of agricultural-related policy issues. There will also be a potluck supper. The farm bureau will provide beverages and breads.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Charles County Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) and Commissioner Vice president Bobby Rucci will hold a “Community Conversation” at 10:30 a.m. at the Fieldside Community Center, at 11850 Linus Drive in Waldorf.
Monday, Oct. 21
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Charles County Commissioner Amanda Stewart will hold a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, at 90 Post Office Road in Waldorf.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Indian Head Town Council work session will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Head Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.
Monday, Oct. 28
The La Plata Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Monday, Nov. 4
Indian Head Town Council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at The Village Green Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Monday, Nov. 18
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Indian Head Town Council work session will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Head Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.
Monday, Nov. 25
The La Plata Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Monday, Dec. 2
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Indian Head Town Council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at The Village Green Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head.
Monday, Dec. 9
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Monday, Dec. 16
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The La Plata Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Indian Head Town Council work session will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Head Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.