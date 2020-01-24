Monday, Jan. 27
Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) is hosting “Community Conversation with our Senior Residents” beginning at 6 p.m. at the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, 90 Post Office Road, Room 109, in Waldorf. The commissioner will take questions and discuss items of importance to citizens.
The La Plata Town Council will hold a business meeting at 7 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Board of Education will hold a work session on the superintendent’s proposed Fiscal Year 2021 budget and policy series 8000 and 9000 review beginning with a public hearing on the budget at 6 p.m. in the boardroom at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building, at 5980 Radio Station Road in La Plata.
Monday, Feb. 3
District 1 Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) will hold a public meeting starting at 6 p.m. at Waldorf Volunteer Fire and EMS Station No. 3, at 1069 St Ignatius Drive. The commissioner will take questions and is looking for community input for the upcoming 2021 budget.
Monday, Feb. 10
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
The Indian Head Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in The Village Green Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head.
Monday, Feb. 24
The La Plata Town Council will hold a business meeting at 7 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
The Indian Head Town Council will hold a work session at 3:30 p.m. in the Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.
Monday, March 9
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Monday, March 16
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, March 18
The Indian Head Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in The Village Green Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head.
Monday, March 23
The La Plata Town Council will hold a business meeting at 7 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, March 25
The Indian Head Town Council will hold a work session at 3:30 p.m. in the Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.