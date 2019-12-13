Monday, Dec. 16
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St.
The La Plata Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Indian Head Town Council work session will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Head Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.
The Western Charles Democratic Club will hold its Christmas/Holiday Party at 6:30 p.m. at Sartik’s Restaurant, at 7670 Hawthorne Road in La Plata. The entertainer will be Jimmy Bennett. The fee is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. The main entree will be prime rib. To RSVP before Dec. 17, call Jewell Bragunier at 240-464-3474 or Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or email hollandnmd@aol.com.