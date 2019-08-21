Wednesday, Aug. 21
The Western Charles Democratic Club will hold its meeting at Sartiks Restaurant, at 7670 Hawthorne Road in La Plata at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th). The meal is $15 per person. To make a reservation call Jewell Bragunier at 240-464-3474 or Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or email hollandnmd@aol.com.
Monday, Aug. 25
The La Plata Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Indian Head Town Council work session will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Head Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.
The Greater Accokeek Civic Association will hold a special meeting about the Royal Farms #220 Project at 7:30 p.m. at the Accokeek VFD, at 16111 Livingston Road in Accokeek. A panel consisting of Royal Farms representatives, State Highway Administration, Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, Prince George’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation and Prince George’s Police Department will provide information to the community.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Indian Head Town Council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at The Village Green Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head.
Monday, Sept. 9
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Monday, Sept. 16
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Monday, Sept. 23
The La Plata Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Indian Head Town Council work session will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Head Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.