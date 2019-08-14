Monday, Aug. 19
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Maryland Federation will host U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) at 10 a.m. at the Calvert Pines Senior Center, at 450 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. Topics to be discussed include U.S. Postal reform, cost-of-living adjustments for federal employees and federal employee pay raises and benefits.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
The Western Charles Democratic Club will hold its meeting at Sartiks Restaurant, at 7670 Hawthorne Road in La Plata at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th). The meal is $15 per person. To make a reservation call Jewell Bragunier at 240-464-3474 or Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or email hollandnmd@aol.com.
Monday, Aug. 25
The La Plata Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Indian Head Town Council work session will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Head Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.
The Greater Accokeek Civic Association will hold a special meeting about the Royal Farms #220 Project at 7:30 p.m. at the Accokeek VFD, at 16111 Livingston Road in Accokeek. A panel consisting of Royal Farms representatives, State Highway Administration, Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, Prince George’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation and Prince George’s Police Department will provide information to the community.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Indian Head Town Council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at The Village Green Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head.
Monday, Sept. 9
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Monday, Sept. 16
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Monday, Sept. 23
The La Plata Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Indian Head Town Council work session will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Head Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.