Monday, Nov. 18
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) will hold a town hall meeting at 7 p.m. at New Hope AME Church, at 12310 Washington Square in Waldorf.
Charles County Public Schools will host a school safety and security town hall open to the public starting at 6 p.m. at Thomas Stone High School, in the auditorium, at 3785 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf. Staff will present information.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Indian Head Town Council work session will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Head Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.
The Greater Accokeek Civic Association will hold its regular membership meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the Accokeek Volunteer Fire Department Activity Center, at 16111 Livingston Road in Accokeek. The guest speaker will be Del. Kris Valderrama (D-Prince George’s) and there will be a report of Prince George’s County Councilman Sydney Harrison’s (D-Dist. 9) tour of Accokeek. There will be a free table and refreshments.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) will hold a town hall meeting at 1 p.m. at the Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department, at 12245 Rock Point Road in Newburg. Light refreshments will be served.
Monday, Nov. 25
The La Plata Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Monday, Dec. 2
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Indian Head Town Council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at The Village Green Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head.
Monday, Dec. 9
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Monday, Dec. 16
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St.
The La Plata Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Indian Head Town Council work session will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Head Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.