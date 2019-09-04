Monday, Sept. 9
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Saturday, Sept. 14
The Veterans Democratic Club of Charles County and Vicinity will hold its meeting at 10 a.m. at 3385 Metropolitan Church Road in Indian Head. The guest speaker will be Sean Johnson, assistant executive director of the Maryland State Education Association. Johnson will provide a briefing on MSEA and take questions regarding the Kirwan Commission’s findings.
For more information, email vice president Rhya Marohn at dmarohn@gmail.com.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Charles County Commissioner Gilbert “B.J.” Bowling (D) will hold a public meeting at 1 p.m. at the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department, at 17069 Cobb Island Road in Cobb Island.
Monday, Sept. 16
La Plata Town Council work session is 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) will hold a “Community Conversation with the Commissioner President” at 7 p.m. at the Sheffield Neighborhood Center, at 12146 Pawtuckett Lane in Waldorf.
Monday, Sept. 23
La Plata Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at town hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) will hold a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Waldorf West Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
A public work session for the Indian Head Town Council will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Head Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. at Billingsley Elementary School, at 10069 Billingsley Road in White Plains.
Monday, Oct. 7
Indian Head Town Council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at The Village Green Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Monday, Oct. 14
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Monday, Oct. 21
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Indian Head Town Council work session will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Head Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.
Monday, Oct. 28
The La Plata Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Monday, Nov. 4
Indian Head Town Council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at The Village Green Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Monday, Nov. 18
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Indian Head Town Council work session will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Head Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.
Monday, Nov. 25
The La Plata Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Monday, Dec. 2
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Indian Head Town Council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at The Village Green Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head.
Monday, Dec. 9
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Monday, Dec. 16
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The La Plata Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Indian Head Town Council work session will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Head Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.