Wednesday, Jan. 15
The Indian Head Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in The Village Green Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head.
The Charles County Chamber of Commerce’s Military Alliance Council will hold its quarterly membership meeting at 8 a.m. at the Indian Head Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head. Breakfast will be provided. Updates will be provided by the Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Charles County Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the Economic Development Department and the Town of Indian Head. Space is limited and RSVPs are requested. To RSVP, call Pam at 202-361-5300 or email pam@phfservices.net.
The Western Charles Democratic Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Sartiks Restaurant at 7670 Hawthorne Road in La Plata. The guest speaker will be Charles County Commissioner Gilbert Bowling. The meal is $15 per person. To make a dinner reservation, call Ann Chab at 301-934-8933 or Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or email hollandmd@aol.com.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Charles County District 2 Commissioner Thomasina Coates (D) will hold a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, at 5560 Pleasant Grove Road in Marbury. The commissioner will take questions and discuss items of importance to citizens.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1972, will hold a meeting at 1 p.m. at the Greene Turtle, at 6 St. Mary’s Ave., Suite 104, in La Plata. The speaker will be Austin “Joe” Slater Jr., president and chief executive officer of Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative. For more information, call 301-848-3476.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
The Indian Head Town Council will hold a work session at 3:30 p.m. in the Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.
Monday, Jan. 27
Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) is hosting “Community Conversation with our Senior Residents” beginning at 6 p.m. at the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, 90 Post Office Road, Room 109, in Waldorf. The commissioner will take questions and discuss items of importance to citizens.
The La Plata Town Council will hold a business meeting at 7 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Monday, Feb. 10
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
The Indian Head Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in The Village Green Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head.
Monday, Feb. 24
The La Plata Town Council will hold a business meeting at 7 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
The Indian Head Town Council will hold a work session at 3:30 p.m. in the Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.
Monday, March 9
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Monday, March 16
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, March 18
The Indian Head Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in The Village Green Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head.
Monday, March 23
The La Plata Town Council will hold a business meeting at 7 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, March 25
The Indian Head Town Council will hold a work session at 3:30 p.m. in the Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.