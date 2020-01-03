Monday, Jan. 6
The Indian Head Town Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. in The Village Green Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head.
Monday, Jan. 13
District 3 Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) will host a public meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Waldorf West Library, 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. The commissioner will take questions and discuss items of importance to citizens.
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The 4th and 5th District Democratic Club will meet at 6 p.m. at Ledo’s at The Rivah, at 12364 Neale Sound Drive on Cobb Island. The cost of the dinner is $18. Visitors and new members are welcome, but should make a reservation. Reservations may be made by emailing 4thand5thdemocraticclub@gmail.com or by calling Beverly Ludy at 301-259-4483.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
The Indian Head Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in The Village Green Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Charles County District 2 Commissioner Thomasina Coates (D) will hold a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, at 5560 Pleasant Grove Road in Marbury. The commissioner will take questions and discuss items of importance to citizens.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
The Indian Head Town Council will hold a work session at 3:30 p.m. in the Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.
Monday, Jan. 27
Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) is hosting “Community Conversation with our Senior Residents” beginning at 6 p.m. at the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, 90 Post Office Road, Room 109, in Waldorf. The commissioner will take questions and discuss items of importance to citizens.
The La Plata Town Council will hold a business meeting at 7 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Monday, Feb. 10
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
The Indian Head Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in The Village Green Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head.
Monday, Feb. 24
The La Plata Town Council will hold a business meeting at 7 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
The Indian Head Town Council will hold a work session at 3:30 p.m. in the Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.
Monday, March 9
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Monday, March 16
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, March 18
The Indian Head Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in The Village Green Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head.
Monday, March 23
The La Plata Town Council will hold a business meeting at 7 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, March 25
The Indian Head Town Council will hold a work session at 3:30 p.m. in the Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.