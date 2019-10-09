Monday, Oct. 14
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The 4th and 5th District Democratic Club will meet at 6 p.m. at Ledo’s at The Rivah, at 12364 Neale Sound Drive on Cobb Island. The speaker will be Maryland Insurance Commissioner Al Redmer Jr., who will speak on the role of of the Maryland Insurance Administration and take questions. The cost of the dinner is $18. Visitors and new members are welcome, but should make a reservation. For reservations, email 4thand5thdemocraticclub@gmail.com or call Beverlie Ludy at 301-259-4483.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
The Charles County delegation to the General Assembly will hear proposals from the public for the 2020 session from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Room A of the Waldorf West Branch Library, at 10405 O’Donnell Place.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
The Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland will hold its full council meeting, with a cash bar reception at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting beginning at 7 p.m. The keynote speaker will be Kris Sarri, president and CEO of the National Marine Sanctuary. The cost of dinner is $25. Prepaid reservations and RSVPs are required by Oct. 11. To register, visit tccsmd.wufoo.com/forms/swmnzcj0n9alco/.
The Western Charles Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Sartiks Restaurant, at 7670 Hawthorne Road in La Plata. The guest speakers will be 5th Congressional District candidates Briana Urbina and Mckayla Wilkes. The meal is $15 per person. To make a reservation, call Jewell Bragunier at 240-464-3474 or Edward Holland at 301-848-3476 or email hollandmd@aol.com.
Friday, Oct. 18
The Charles County Farm Bureau will hold its annual membership meeting at 6:30 p.m. at La Plata United Methodist Church, at 3 Port Tobacco Road in La Plata. The meeting will include the election of new officers and discussion of agricultural-related policy issues. There will also be a potluck supper. The farm bureau will provide beverages and breads.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Charles County Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) and Commissioner Vice president Bobby Rucci will hold a “Community Conversation” at 10:30 a.m. at the Fieldside Community Center, at 11850 Linus Drive in Waldorf.
Monday, Oct. 21
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Charles County Commissioner Amanda Stewart will hold a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, at 90 Post Office Road in Waldorf.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Indian Head Town Council work session will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Head Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.
Monday, Oct. 28
The La Plata Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Thursday, Oct. 31
The African American Democratic Club of Charles and the Black Caucus of Charles County will meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Waldorf West Branch Library, Meeting Room B, at 10405 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf.
Monday, Nov. 4
Indian Head Town Council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at The Village Green Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Monday, Nov. 18
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Indian Head Town Council work session will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Head Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.
Monday, Nov. 25
The La Plata Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Monday, Dec. 2
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Indian Head Town Council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at The Village Green Pavilion, at 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head.
Monday, Dec. 9
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Monday, Dec. 16
The La Plata Town Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the La Plata Town Hall, at 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The La Plata Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at La Plata Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
The Charles County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, at 200 Baltimore St. in La Plata.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Indian Head Town Council work session will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Indian Head Town Hall, at 4195 Indian Head Highway in Indian Head.