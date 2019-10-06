A Landover man died Saturday following a multi-vehicle accident on Radio Station Road in La Plata.
At around 3:54 p.m., Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a car crash on Radio Station Road near Laurel Springs Park, according to a sheriff’s office press release. A preliminary investigation revealed the unidentified driver of a Honda SUV crossed the center line and struck an ice cream truck traveling in the opposite direction, according to the release. The impact caused the ice cream truck to flip over, which in turn led to a multi-vehicle crash with other vehicles behind the truck, and the Honda SUV struck a tree and started on fire, according to the release. Several bystanders, including an off-duty Maryland State Police trooper, pulled the Honda driver from the burning vehicle, the release stated, and that person was medevaced with serious injuries.
Timothy Anthony Brown, 54, of Landover was on his Harley Davidson motorcycle behind the truck when it flipped over and became involved in the multi-vehicle collision, according to the release. He was flown to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries, the release stated.
The unidentified driver of the ice cream truck was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to the release, and one other person was injured and transported to an area hospital with injuries “that do not appear to be life-threatening.” Three other people were involved, but did not require medical treatment, according to the sheriff’s office press release.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Operations Unit is continuing the investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Cpl. Brad Saunders at 301-609-6225. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and a review by the Charles County State's Attorney's Office.