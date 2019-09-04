A Wednesday afternoon accident killed one person and resulted in four others being airlifted to a Washington hospital for treatment for severe injuries.
According to a Maryland State Police press release, a 1996 Chevrolet Blazer operated by Jessica Marie Dutrow, 29, of Port Tobacco and occupied by Shania Marie Zimmerman, 19, of Nanjemoy, an unidentified 36-year-old male (identity withheld pending next of kin notification) of Port Tobacco and a 7-month-old infant was traveling eastbound on Route 6 in the area of King Edward Place just before noon when Dutrow passed an unidentified vehicle while traveling on the right shoulder. The Chevrolet Blazer re-entered the eastbound lane and the operator began to lose control of the vehicle.
At the same time, a 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche operated by Melvin Roland Spriggs, 64, of Capital Heights was traveling on westbound Route 6 in the area of King Edward Place. Dutrow lost control of the Blazer and it rotated clockwise and entered the westbound lane with the driver side. The Avalanche struck the Blazer. After the collision, the Blazer overturned at least one full rotation and the left rear passenger was ejected from the vehicle.
County emergency services spokesman Bill Smith said all five victims were flown to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for treatment. On Wednesday afternoon, Maryland State Police spokeswoman Brenda Carl said one person had died as a result of their injuries. A later MSP press release indicated that the rear male passenger of the Blazer was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Speed and driver error are believed to be factors in the collision, according to the press release.
The accident shut down traffic on Port Tobacco Road for a large part of the afternoon, with motorists being redirected through nearby neighborhoods. The soccer field outside the county government complex was used as a staging area for medevac helicopters as they landed to transport patients.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Cpl. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team at 301-392-1231. The investigation is continuing.
This story will be updated.