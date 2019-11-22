Operation Santa, a 107-year-old program established by the U.S. Postal Service to help families and children in need at the holidays, is expanding the digital program, and Washington, D.C., is one of 15 cities across the country that will be part of the expansion.
The site — USPSOperationSanta.com — went live Nov. 18, and customers nationwide can go online to adopt children’s letters to Santa.
Individuals, groups and organizations interested in helping deserving kids in the Washington, D.C., area write and submit their letters as early as possible can go to USPSOperationSanta.com/GetInvolved. There you will find the essential how-to information on sending a letter to Santa at his new official postal address: Santa Claus, 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888. The details are in the press release found at this link: about.usps.com/newsroom/local-releases/dc/2019/1018-usps-operation-santa-gets-special-surprise.htm.
Mulch loading at Piney Church facility ends Nov. 30
Saturday, Nov. 30, will be the last day residents can have mulch loaded at the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility for the season, according to a Charles County government news release. Residents can continue to self-load mulch while supplies last. Commercial entities are prohibited.
Locations and hours for self-loading mulching are:
• Breeze Farm Recycling Center, at 15950 Cobb Island Road, Cobb Island: Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Pisgah Recycling Center, at 6645 Mason Springs Road, La Plata: Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Piney Church Road Mulch Facility, at 5370 Piney Church Road: Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, call the Department of Public Works, Environmental Resources Division, at 301-932-3599 or 301-870-2778.
Household hazardous waste collection Dec. 7
The Department of Public Works will hold a household hazardous waste collection from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 10430 Audie Lane in La Plata. Items that will be accepted include pesticides, herbicides, fertilizer, gasoline, oil-based paint, cleaning supplies, pool chemicals, fluorescent lights, mercury thermometers and other poisons found in the home. Mark any container that does not have a readable, original label.
Unacceptable materials include biomedical waste (sharps, needles, anything with bodily fluids), latex paint, prescription drugs and ammunition.
Used motor oil, anti-freeze, propane tanks, and batteries are accepted on a regular basis at various collection sites. Latex paint is not considered hazardous waste and can be placed in household trash as long as it is solidified. This can be accomplished by adding cat litter, shredded paper, paint hardener or sawdust to aid in drying it out.
For more information, call the Charles County Department of Public Works, Environmental Resources Division at 301-932-3599 or 301-870-2778 or the landfill and recycling information line at 301-932-5656.
CSM to host scholarship fair Dec. 17
Charles County Public Schools and the College of Southern Maryland are hosting a scholarship fair next month to educate students and parents in paying for college expenses. The fair is 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17 in the Business and Industry building of the CSM La Plata campus, at 8730 Mitchell Road in La Plata. The event is geared for high school juniors and seniors interested in learning about college scholarships.
The fair will also include parent workshops. Workshop topics range from college savings plans and completing the college application process to navigating the free application for federal student aid and how student athletes can apply for athletic scholarships.
Charles County Public Schools has a page on its website dedicated to scholarship information for parents and students. Visit www.ccboe.com/ss/scholarships-financial-aid-resources/ to learn more.
The Arc Southern Maryland joins Global GivingTuesday
The Arc Southern Maryland is joining the Global GivingTuesday Movement, taking place Dec. 3. It is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage giving and to celebrate generosity worldwide.
Every year, on GivingTuesday, millions of people across the globe mobilize to show up, give back, and change their communities. The goal is to create a massive wave of generosity that lasts well beyond that day, and touches every person on the planet.
This year’s focused projects are funding an awning for the front of The Arc building to protect clients from the elements, providing Christmas Eve meals to some of the residential homes and funding Abuse/Neglect training to self-advocates.
Those who are interested in joining The Arc Southern Maryland’s GivingTuesday initiative can visit arcsomd.org/giving-tuesday-2019/.
To learn more about GivingTuesday participants and activities or to join the celebration of giving, visit their website at www.givingtuesday.org, their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday, their Twitter feed at twitter.com/GivingTuesday or their Instagram page at instagram.com/GivingTuesday.
United Way holds service pop-up in Bryans Road
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, the United Way of Charles County will host a service pop-up at the Bryans Road Shopping Center Community Outreach Center, at 3087 Marshall Hall Road in Bryans Road. The dental units will be on site providing free dental service by appointment only. Call Elizabeth Farar at 240-587-6375 to make an appointment. Also provided will be food, hygiene items, pet supplies, grief support and more.