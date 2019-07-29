Out for a drive By Paul Lagasse plagasse@somdnews.com 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email C.J. Hall enjoys a break in the hot summer weather Saturday afternoon to take a lawnmower ride with his grandfather, Sherman Connor, in La Plata. STAFF PHOTO BY PAUL LAGASSE Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Twitter: @PaulIndyNews Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Maryland Independent Jul 26, 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Latest Special Section Impact Latest News Missile launcher found in luggage at BWI Weekend accidents leave two injured, two dead Out for a drive Top of the world: historical interpreter brings explorer home to Charles County Baltimore woman sentenced to 5 years in theft conspiracy More than 3 million state tax returns processed Tips for boating safety Emmy-nominated actor Asante Blackk visits county government Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Maryland Independent - Headlines Southern Maryland News Updates Breaking news and headlines from all four Southern MD newspapers. Southern MD Sports - Headlines You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists