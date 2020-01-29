All Maryland middle school students are invited to enter a statewide writing contest focusing on the themes of peace and social justice.
The contest, which is sponsored by Anne Arundel Peace Action, the Maryland Peace Action Education Fund, the Benjamin Peace Foundation and the Peace and Justice Center of Annapolis Friends Meeting, is open to all seventh and eighth grade students enrolled in public or private schools in Maryland and to home-schooled students corresponding to the same grade levels. This is the 24th consecutive year the contest has been conducted.
Four cash prizes will be awarded: $350 for first place, $250 for second place, $150 for third place, and $100 for fourth place. The winners will be honored at a special ceremony, although attendance is not required to receive an award.
To enter, students must submit an entry of up to 1,200 words on this topic:
“Some students have engaged in school walkouts to express their views on an issue on which they have a strong opinion. The ‘climate strikes’ proposed by 16-year-old Greta Thunberg during her recent presentation to the United Nations calling attention to the challenges posed by climate change and the ‘March for Our Lives’ advocating gun control are examples of this tactic. School officials have responded in different ways. Some have allowed it, some have ‘scripted’ the actions with specific guidelines and limitations, and some have declined to permit it. You are asked by your principal to serve on a committee at your school to develop a policy governing student actions on important issues such as climate change and gun control. What would be your suggestions and why?”
Entries must be accompanied by a separate cover sheet including the student’s name, address and phone number or e-mail address; school’s name, address and phone number; and the name of the teacher sponsor if applicable. Entries and accompanying materials must be postmarked no later than May 1 and mailed to Fred B. Benjamin Peace Writing Contest, 310 Riverview Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403-3328.
Anne Arundel Peace Action and the Maryland Peace Action Education Fund are affiliated with Peace Action, the country’s largest grassroots peace and disarmament organization with approximately 100,000 members nationwide.
For more information, call 410-263-7409 or e-mail mjkeller@att.net.
VFW post accepting Scout of the Year applications
Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of Maryland, District 1, Post 7461 is currently accepting applications for the Scout of the Year scholarship award, which is awarded annually.
Scout of the Year is open to all scouts who are registered, active members of a Boy or Girl Scout Troop, Venturing Crew, or a Sea Scout Ship who have received the Eagle Scout Award, Girl Scout Gold Award, Venture Summit Award or Sea Scout Quartermaster Award.
There is no minimum age requirement for applicants as long as all other eligibility criteria has been met. The maximum age requirement for applicants is 18 years old and if an applicant reaches their 18th birthday during the nomination year they remain eligible as long as they are still in high school at the time of the submission deadline.
To enter, scouts should download a VFW Scouting Scholarship form, resume of high school activities, scouting record, community service record and letters of recommendation no later than March 1. This post covers Ft. Washington, Accokeek, portions of Oxon Hill, Indian Head, Nanjemoy, and all of western Charles County.
The VFW Scouting Scholarship form can be found online at www.vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/scout-of-the-year. A scout can enter through one VFW Post only. Questions should be directed to hollandnmd@aol.com or 301-848-3476.
Vegetable and fruit conference coming up soon
The University of Maryland Extension is hosting the 2020 Southern Maryland Vegetable and Fruit Production Meeting on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bowie Elks Lodge #2309 at 1506 Defense Highway in Gambrills. Private Pesticide Applicator Recertification and Nutrient Applicator Voucher credits are awarded for attending the meeting. Sponsors will showcase their products and services, and state vegetable organization leaders will be present to recruit and answer farming questions.
There is a $15 registration fee. For information and registration, contact the local Extension office or call Dave Myers at 410-222-3906 or register online before Feb. 4 to ensure lunch availability at extension.umd.edu/anne-arundel-county/southern-maryland-vegetable-fruit-production-meeting.