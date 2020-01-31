Phenomenal Young Women Inc., a nonprofit organization that inspires young women to be their best, will hold its annual open house from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, at Sartik’s Restaurant, at 7670 Hawthorne Road in La Plata. The open house will welcome back current members and invite new young women ages 8 to 18 to join the organization and learn more about the opportunities it provides. Young women from surrounding counties are also welcome. Businesses are invited to come learn how they can become a sponsor and support Phenomenal Young Women’s mission.
RSVPs are requested. To RSVP, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/phenomenal-young-women-open-house-2020-tickets-85403751921?aff=ebds- sbdestsearch. For more information, contact Andrea Pope-Matheson at andrea@phenomenalyoungwomen.org or pywmaryland.@gmail.com.
Career camp accepting applications
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources invites high school students with an interest in forestry, fisheries, wildlife or parks management to participate in a Natural Resources Careers Camp, July 19 to 25, at the Hickory Environmental Education Center in Garrett County.
A partnership with Allegany College of Maryland and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources offers high school students an opportunity to learn from industry professionals and develop contacts that could lead to future employment and a career in natural resources. Students will participate in hands-on classroom and field activities in forestry, wildlife, ecology, fisheries, watershed management, natural resources management and conservation. They will use Geographic Information System Mapping, Global Positioning Systems, computer simulation and other field tools used in natural resources careers.
The camp is open to any student who will be entering grades 9 through 12 next year, although space is limited to 42 students. Application deadline is March 31.
A $450 Natural Resources Careers Camp tuition fee includes student lodging in the scenic mountains of Garrett County and meals for the entire week. Tuition assistance is available for in-state students through the local Maryland Forestry Board. Applications and more information can be found on the Maryland Association of Forest Conservancy District Boards website, at marylandforestryboards.org/nrcc.cfm.
Public comment sought for hunting and trapping seasons
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources in February will accept public comment on proposed changes to the 2020-2022 hunting and trapping seasons. Included in the proposals are concepts related to the 2020-2021 Migratory Game Bird Seasons.
Through the past several months, the department has presented a variety of management concepts to internal and external stakeholders representing a diverse group of staff, citizens and advisers.
“We are now pleased to present the current concepts for further public review and input,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “We look forward to this phase of the public process as it always helps inform and further refine our proposals.”
The public can view the proposed regulations and comment online from Feb. 3 through Feb. 24. The department will also accept feedback by phone at 410-260-8540, by fax at 410-260-8596, or in writing to Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife and Heritage Service, 580 Taylor Avenue, E-1, Annapolis, Maryland, 21401.
Charles County government announces holiday schedule
Charles County government has announced changes to the normal operating schedules for Presidents’ Day, Monday, Feb. 17. All offices, facilities and services not listed will be operating at normal hours.
• All Charles County government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville will be closed.
• The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, and all school-based community centers will be closed.
• The Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for recreational activities only.
• Henry E. Lackey High School, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center and North Point High School indoor pools will be open from 1 to 9 p.m.
• All branches of the Charles County Public Library will be closed.
• The Charles County Health Department will be closed.
For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov.