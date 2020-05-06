Poet Key penned national anthem

The Maryland Writers’ Association created the Writers’ Round Table Program to encourage writers, poets, playwrights and authors through monthly articles and activities.
The Notable Maryland Author articles and associated Fun With Words writers’ prompts are the centerpiece of the program. Each month, The Enterprise and other newspapers in the state will feature a Maryland Writers’ Association article about an author. Marylanders are encouraged to read the articles and try their hand at the writing prompts each month.
Author: Francis Scott Key
“Then, in that hour of deliverance, my heart spoke. Does not such a country, and such defenders of their country, deserve a song?” — Francis Scott Key
Genre: Poetry. The first major literary genre, poetry is a form of text that follows a meter and rhythm, with each line and syllable. Poetry uses figurative language, such as metaphor, simile, onomatopoeia, hyperbole, and alliteration to create heightened effect. Poetry is subdivided into genres, such an epic poem, narrative, romantic, dramatic and lyric.
Poems or hymns include "Defense Of Fort M’Henry," "Lord, With Glowing Heart I'd Praise Thee" and "Before The Lord We Bow."
Francis Scott Key (Aug. 1, 1779 — Jan. 11, 1843) was born in Frederick County and at age 10 entered St. John’s College in Annapolis. He graduated seven years later in 1796. He was an extremely pious young man and considered joining the Episcopal priesthood. He eventually opted for law and became a prominent Washington attorney. Key was also an amateur poet.
It was this prominence that allowed him to organize a prisoner exchange during the War of 1812. During this exchange, Key was confined to a British warship and witnessed the fierce bombardment of Fort McHenry in Baltimore, as well as saw the American flag still flying over the fort the next morning. That morning, Sept. 14, 1814, Key wrote a poem titled “Defense of Fort M'Henry,” on the back of a letter he had in his coat. “Defense of Fort M'Henry” would later be set to music and on March 3, 1931, become the national anthem of the United States of America.
Key was an influential and effective lay supporter of the Episcopal Church, taking an active role in Christ Church and St. John’s Church in Georgetown and Trinity Church in Washington, D.C. For decades, he served as a lay rector, led services and visited the sick. Among the scores of poems he wrote, many dealt with religious themes, including several hymns. In 1823, he helped found what became the Virginia Theological Seminary.
Fun With Words
Maryland Writers’ Association invites readers to have fun writing writing poetry using up to 100 words. Imagine you witnessed a heroic event. Write a poem about it to stir the hearts and minds of your countrymen to a higher purpose.
Readers can submit their responses at the website www.marylandwriters.org/Notable_Maryland_Authors by the 20th of the month to receive an MWA Writers’ Round Table submission certificate. Selected prompts will be published next month. Other information can be found at www.mwawritersroundtable.org.
In April, readers were asked to write Roman noir or noir using up to 100 words, picking a protagonist who is working on Maryland water/waterfront in the crime field and showing their conflict between right and wrong while revealing they are also seriously or tragically flawed.
Here are some regional selections:
Tide Point
Waking in a sweat on his well worn sofa with booze on his breath had become more a habit than a late night at the office. It tasted good the afternoon before, seducing him to having just another. He was also hungry but was 3 o’clock in the morning. Nothing was open on Tide Point in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor this time of morning, except a rather seedy hang out for longshoremen. PI Jack Dunbar rolled off the sofa and in minutes was on Cuba Street in front of JD’s Bar and Grill in time to hear gun shots ring out.
Eric Shoemaker, La Plata
It was cold. The air was salty. Just another night out on the bay. Lousy luck is all I’ve had since I met Ms. Kitty Hayward. The lust I had for that angsty brunette was hot enough to fry an egg on. She could make me beg like a dog for his bone. I had to get rid of her old man. I strolled into his office keeping my face in the shadows. He offered me a drink. Scotch, neat. As he turned to offer the glass, I put my 22 in his gut and pulled the trigger. “This is for Kitty.”
Megan Ellis, La Plata
Dr. Mal Pidgen, full-time chiropractor, part-time coke smuggler, found himself one warm, thundering Oc-tober night between the Port Tobacco River and his lover Christabel Webb. Upriver, partiers at the marina danced to "Moonlight Serenade." Christabel aimed a hammerless, nickel-plated .357 Magnum with a two-inch barrel at his chest.
"But we share dreams," Mal said.
"Plans outwit dreams."
She flexed her trigger finger. Her hand cannon boomed. He splashed backward into the river's corpse-cold embrace.
Bleeding, Mal sank. Stars rippled overhead. He reached for them, but they receded from his grasp.
His last thought: Love is blind, but it's not bulletproof.
Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf
Mr. Wetsworth was "tide" up at the Assawoman Bay. Wetsworth motorboated
home to "knot" be late but was "sunk" when he "sailed" into Officer Ahab's
speedboat trap.
"Ahoy! Why be ye showboatin'?"
Wetsworth "PONDered" for a moment
"Your face brings back , "flood" of memories"
"Ye seemeth a tad off keel Matey!"
Then it "apPIERed" to Ahab who he'd "reeled in". He had never wanted to "sea"
Wetsworth again...so Ahab said:
"Avast landlubber!...Ye beeth off yon hook!"
As Ahab "waved" good-bye, Wetsworth remembered:
""Wade" a minute! Guantanamo B,y, 2004. You Taught me how to
"WATERboard"!
Steve Baker, Hughseville
The slick, snick sound of steel on well-used Washita. A double-edged blade, narrow for easy withdrawal. An old friend. Sharp enough.
I slipped out into the darkness. Promises are promises.
I’d seen him at the dock unloading his catch. He didn't recognize me. Forty years with DNR had taken their toll. Easygoing, good interpreter. Until Dale took him along on the ambush.
We later found the ambush had been overrun. Fourteen corpses. One missing. When I returned from overseas nine months later, there was still one body missing.
Until now. Good run Phong, but it’s time for you to die.
Leslie Dickey, Prince Frederick