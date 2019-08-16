Waldorf woman arrested for possession
A Waldorf woman was arrested on Aug. 9 on charges of cocaine and heroin possession and intent to distribute.
At around 10:20 a.m., officers observed Tiara Marie Mackall pull into a parking lot on High Street in Waldorf, according to the statement of probable cause. A female who arrived five minutes earlier approached the front passenger’s door of Mackall’s vehicle. The female handed Mackall currency and Mackall handed her “something small.” When officers moved towards the vehicles, the female threw a brown napkin towards the bushes. Officers recovered the napkin that contained two small blue glassine baggies that contained heroin.
Mackall’s vehicle was searched. Officers found $255 in cash, multiple blue and multiple red glassine baggies and a knotted plastic bag. The blue and red baggies contained a grand total of 18 grams of heroin, valued at approximately $3,600 on the street. The plastic bag contained four grams of cocaine HC1, valued at approximately $800 on the street. The substances were tested with equipment in the field, according to court documents.
Mackall’s bail was set at $5,000 which was posted on Aug. 10.
Aquasco man allegedly stole clothing, ink cartridges in La Plata
Demetrese Leon Graham, 44, of Aquasco was arrested for allegedly stealing goods from a local Walmart.
Police responded to a call regarding a theft at the La Plata Walmart on Aug. 12 at approximately 2:44 p.m., according to the statement of probable cause. When officers arrived, they spoke with the reporting person who informed them about the suspect male that ran into the woods. Officers searched the nearby buildings and woods but did not find the subject. They decided to enter the woods and upon entering, noticed the subject “walking out of the woods with two Walmart bags in his hands.” Two packs of white T-shirts were observed in one bag and multiple computer ink cartridges were observed in the other.
When asked about what he had been doing in the woods, the subject allegedly told officers he was using the bathroom. The reporting person was phoned and, upon arrival, positively identified the subject. The subject, Graham, was arrested. The value of the items stolen amounted to $1,794.37. Graham was released on his own recognizance on Aug. 13.
