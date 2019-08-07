Waldorf man charged in park and ride disturbance
After being called to the park and ride lot on Smallwood Drive in Waldorf on July 24, officers arrested 29-year-old Tiron Dante Buckner on charges of failure to obey lawful orders, disorderly conduct, possession of an open container and intoxicated public disturbance.
According to charging documents officers were called to the lot around 1:20 p.m. for a report of a man with an open container of alcohol on the premises. Upon their arrival, officers allegedly found Buckner with an open Keystone Lite beer in hand, which he attempted to obscure from view before throwing it away. Buckner was allegedly “confrontational” with Officer R. Bagley of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, “[clenching] his fist as if he were going to strike [the officer] with his fist” and using “numerous profanities.”
As a crowd gathered, Buckner allegedly became more aggressive, “reaching into his right front pants pocket after I kept telling him not to,” Bagley wrote in the report. He allegedly attempted to “step through” the handcuffs he was placed in and would tense his body when officers attempted to place him in a patrol car. Once in a vehicle, he allegedly attempted to “kick out” the back window. While being taken into custody Buckner is accused of making threatening statements toward Bagley and his family.
Online court records show an unsecured personal bond of $750 was posted in this case July 25. A district court trial is scheduled for Sept. 24.
Power line fire damages trailers
A fire caused by a downed electrical line did an estimated $300,000 of damage to trailers in Waldorf and injured a firefighter Friday morning.
Fifteen volunteers from the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire on Acton Lane at 12:16 a.m. Aug. 2, according to information from the Maryland State Fire Marshal. According to the release, “The fire was the result of a power line falling onto the roof of the trailer, causing damage to additional surrounding trailers.” The trailers are listed as owned by Zapata Enterprises.
One firefighter was injured and was transported to Southern Maryland Hospital for treatment, according to the report. The accidental fire was discovered and reported by a resident.
Hughesville house fire caused by lightning
Early morning lightning set fire to the roof of a Hughesville home and killed a cat, according to the state fire marshal.
Per the fire marshal, 48 firefighters from the local volunteer fire department responded to the Brandywine Road blaze, which was discovered by a passerby at 6:31 a.m. Aug. 2. The fire, which was caused by lightning striking the roof of the garage, did an estimated $250,000 in damage before it was under control.
Aside from the cat, no injuries were reported.
Bedroom blaze damages Nanjemoy home
A fire in the bedroom of a Nanjemoy home last week did an estimated $1,500 of damage before it was contained, according to a release from the state fire marshal.
Twenty firefighters responded to the one-alarm blaze on Neighbors Place on July 31 at 4:40 p.m., according to the release, and it was controlled within two minutes. The preliminary cause remains under investigation, but the homeowner was able to control it with a fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived.
Hotel mulch fire under investigation
The Maryland State Fire Marshal is working to determine the preliminary cause of a small mulch fire behind the Courtyard Marriott in the 3100 block of Waldorf on Aug. 1. Firefighters responded to the hotel just after 9 a.m. and had the blaze controlled in five minutes. The fire, which was discovered by an employee, did an estimated $500 of damage.
