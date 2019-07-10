Reward increased as sheriff seeks brick toss culprit
Charles County Crime Solvers and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office have increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) wanted in connection with throwing bricks at cars, according to a release.
On June 20, between 5 and 6 a.m., the suspect(s) threw bricks and chunks of concrete at vehicles traveling on St. Charles Parkway near October Place, the release states. The bricks struck the front windshields of at least three vehicles causing significant damage. One driver suffered scratches from the breaking glass.
No other injuries were reported. It appears the suspect(s) were in a wooded area near the parkway.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at 301-932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Crime Solvers is offering up to $2,500 and the Sheriff’s Office is offering up to $2,500 for a total reward of up to $5,000. The investigation is ongoing.
Man arrested for theft, weapons after traffic stop
A 42-year-old Montross, Va., man was taken into custody after he was allegedly found in possession of guns and a stolen license plate.
Officers pulled over John Christopher Heasley around 2:45 a.m. on June 3 in the area around the American Legion in La Plata south of Hawthorne Road, according to charging documents written by Officer Wilson of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Heasley allegedly was driving with no lights on and “at a speed much greater than the speed limit of 50 miles per hour.”
Once the officer initiated the stop, the report says, Wilson allegedly noticed the barrel of a handgun on the floor. The officers drew their guns, according to the report, and ordered Heasley to place his hands on the wheel. He allegedly initially resisted before complying with the order.
An initial search of the vehicle also allegedly returned a second loaded weapon, and when officers checked the car’s license plate it was reportedly confirmed as stolen. Because Heasley has previous criminal convictions, he is prohibited from owning guns.
Heasley is accused of becoming “argumentative and combative” at the scene, throwing a shoulder into one of the responding officers and physically resisting others. When officers ordered Heasley to the ground, he allegedly said “You’re gonna have to kill me” and resisted being taken down. Once Heasley was placed in a patrol car, he allegedly continued to behave disruptively.
Heasley was arrested and charged with theft, possession of a loaded handgun on his person and in his vehicle, possession of a handgun in the same and illegal firearm and ammunition possession. He is currently being held on $3,000 bond, according to court records.
Baltimore man charged with illegal weapon possession
A 38-year-old Baltimore man, Derrick A. Sessoms, was taken into custody after allegedly being found in possession of a handgun he is prohibited by law from owning.
According to charging documents, Sessoms was a passenger in a vehicle stopped on southbound U.S. 301 in Newburg on June 23 around 3 p.m. A Maryland Transportation Authority officer initiated a stop because of missing license plates, according to the report, and allegedly smelled the odor of burnt marijuana when speaking with the driver. Because of the alleged odor, the officer conducted a search of the vehicle and found a loaded black and silver handgun with its serial number scratched out.
Sessoms allegedly confirmed he owned the weapon when asked. Because Sessoms has prior convictions in Baltimore City, he is prohibited by Maryland law from owning a gun.
Sessoms was arrested and charged with five weapons-related offenses. He was originally held without bond and later released on his own recognizance June 25. He has a preliminary district court hearing July 19.
Man allegedly exposed self to women
A 49-year-old Waldorf man was arrested in the early morning hours June 30 after he allegedly exposed himself to two women.
According to charging documents officers responded to the 2000 block of Amber Leaf Place in Waldorf shortly after midnight for a reported sexual assault.
Once there, officers learned Cornelius Reginald Knott was found by a woman seated on the ground next to his wheelchair, the report says. The woman left to get another to assist her, and when they returned Knott allegedly had disrobed below the waist, exposing himself. When one woman tried to assist him, the report says, Knott allegedly attempted to pull her down and licked and groped her.
Both women escaped, and Knott also fled the scene in his wheelchair, the report says. Knott was apprehended a short distance away shortly after police arrived at the scene, and the women identified Knott as the alleged assailant. When he was caught, Knott’s “pants were completely unsnapped, and the pants were tied in a [knot] behind his back holding them up on his waist.”
Knott was taken into custody and charged with a fourth-degree sex offense, two counts of indecent exposure and second-degree assault. He was originally ordered held on $3,000 bond, according to court records, but was later released on his own recognizance. A district court trial is scheduled Aug. 21.
LINDSAY RENNER-WOOD
