Theft by car dealership employee alleged
An Indian Head man, John E. Carlson, was summoned to court on Monday for allegedly stealing large amounts of cash from customers of The Used Car Factory in Mechanicsville.
According to court filings, six customers had made payments ranging from $500 to $1,000 to Carlson, who was the finance manager at the dealership. The customers had allegedly paid fully in cash and were not provided with a receipt. The court filings state that the transactions only came to light during an audit of cash down payments that were missed.
Carlson had told at least one customer that “the credit card machine was not working and he could only accept cash,” according to court documents.
The statement of charges alleges that the thefts had occurred between June and July this year, and that Carlson was terminated by the dealership after allegedly testing positive for cocaine. Carlson faces six misdemeanor charges of theft and one felony charge of a theft scheme.
Bryans Road man charged with assaults
A Bryans Road man was ordered held without bond and later released on his own recognizance after being arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman.
Brian Anthony Cave, 25, was charged with a single count of second-degree assault in two separate instances that allegedly occurred Aug. 15 and Aug. 18. In the latter incident, officers responded to a reported assault in progress at a Ripley Road residence in La Plata. There, officers found Cave, who was the subject of an open arrest warrant in Prince George’s County, and the victim.
After Cave was placed under arrest, officers spoke to the victim, who allegedly had marks on her neck consistent with strangulation. The woman told police the marks were not from that day, but from a few days earlier when an argument between her and Cave allegedly turned violent. Cave told officers he had never been violent with the woman, and the marks on her neck were from her own drug use.
Cave was released on his own recognizance Aug. 20. He has district court appearances scheduled for Oct. 4 and Nov. 8.
