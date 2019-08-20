Moose Lodge fire temporarily closes Crain Highway
A fire at the Moose Lodge in White Plains Monday night temporarily shut down traffic on a stretch of Route 301 as firefighters worked to get it under control.
According to information from the state fire marshal, the fire was reported around 6:24 p.m. The one-alarm fire originated in a deep fryer in the kitchen, according to the report, and took 74 firefighters approximately an hour to contain.
While firefighters were on scene, traffic on the southbound span of Route 301 in the Marshall Corner Road area was shut down. The fire did an estimated $75,000 in damage to the building’s structure and an additional $75,000 to its contents.
Teen charged as adult in assaults
A Waldorf teen was arrested and charged as an adult Aug. 14 in connection with his alleged role as the ringleader of two assaults on a fellow teenager in December and March.
According to the statement of charges prepared by Master Cpl. Shankster of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to a Knolewater Court residence March 6 by a woman who said her teenage son had just been assaulted by a group of other teens. The boy was reportedly visibly injured. While there, officers learned the teen had also been assaulted Dec. 14, 2018, allegedly by the same group of individuals.
In the first incident, the report says, the teen had been the victim of an attempted robbery outside his home. In the March incident, he had been the victim of “an unprovoked physical assault” outside another residence. He reportedly identified a 17-year-old, who has been charged, along with “several” other unidentified individuals.
Part of the December assault was captured by a surveillance camera outside the home, according to the report. The 17-year-old can allegedly be seen among a group of other youth kicking the victim in the head and upper body while they attempted to rob the teen of his cell phone and earbuds. Failing to obtain his possessions, the group fled.
In the March incident, the teenaged victim was outside a King James Place residence making a phone call alone when a group of individuals in a light and dark blue Ford Crown Victoria exited the car and approached him on foot.
Per the report, one of the individuals approached him and asked him a question before they “punched [the victim] in his mouth for no apparent reason.” While the victim was on the ground, 17-year-old allegedly joined in kicking and punching the teen.
Social media posts and surveillance footage helped confirm the suspect’s identity, according to the report. He was originally ordered held without bond but was released on his own recognizance Aug. 15. A preliminary district court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 27.
