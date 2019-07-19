Waldorf man charged with birthday assault
A Waldorf man was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree assault and disorderly conduct following an alleged incident on his birthday.
Officers arrived at a Vane Court residence in Waldorf Monday following a 911 hang-up call, according to the statement of charges. While on the scene, officers learned 34-year-old Justin Michael Lachenmayer, whose birthday was that day, was allegedly upset because he had not received any presents from his relatives, who also reside in the home.
Lachenmayer allegedly became irate, eventually threatening to strike a female relative in the head with a candle in a glass jar. According to the report, he allegedly punched the female victim in the jaw and on her arm, and the male “repeatedly” in the chest and arms. Lachenmayer was allegedly combative en route to the Charles County Detention Center, “yelling” at police and correctional officers.
Lachenmeyer was ordered held in default for $3,000: The bond was posted and he was released the same day. A preliminary district court hearing is scheduled Aug. 13.
Two charged in connection with July 11 assault
Two Waldorf men were arrested July 15 for their alleged role in an early morning altercation on July 11.
According to charging documents, officers responded to University Drive in Waldorf for a reported assault around 2 a.m. that day. The victim told officers he was in a friend’s backyard nearby talking when approached by the suspects, later identified as 31-year-old Marsellis Laron Ledwell and 27-year-old Kurt Wesly Jennings. After an argument, the report says, Jennings allegedly punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall.
While the victim was on the ground, Ledwell allegedly began kicking him and Jennings followed suit, kicking him “around 6 to 7 times.” The homeowner intervened, the report says, and Jennings and Ledwell left in a black car.
According to the report, the victim met Ledwell earlier that day and recognized him as an employee of the restaurant his mother works at, and Jennings was later identified through witness identifications and police records.
Jennings was taken into custody and later released on his own recognizance, whereas Ledwell was held in default for $500 that was posted Wednesday. Both men have a district court trial scheduled Sept. 4.
Waldorf man charged with assault, carjacking
A Waldorf man, 20-year-old Jamelle Jackson Moore, was taken into custody July 11 for his alleged role in a July 6 carjacking in Waldorf.
According to the statement of charges, officers responded to a reported carjacking on Amber Leaf Place in Waldorf on July 6, where they met with a victim “whose face was red and his eyes were watering and showed signs he was involved in a struggle.” The victim told officers a woman known to him approached him for a cigarette and mentioned something about his vehicle before producing a can of pepper spray and spraying the victim in his face. A man later identified as Moore then allegedly ran out and attempted to punch the victim. The victim fled to a nearby gas station for aid, and the two suspects left.
While on the scene the officers also made contact with a woman who reported her 2010 Ford Ranger stolen, according to the report. On July 11, a patrol officer reportedly noticed the car near a gas station on St. Thomas Drive in Waldorf and conducted a traffic stop. Moore was allegedly driving the stolen vehicle. He was subsequently taken into custody for questioning.
While there, Moore allegedly told officers he and the woman were upset because the male victim had made amorous advances toward her. Because of that, Moore told police he and the woman allegedly devised a plot to lure the man and assault him. After the male victim fled, they noticed “the 2010 Ford Ranger that [the victim] arrived in parked in the lot.” They saw the keys in the car’s ignition and allegedly took the car and drove off.
Moore was originally held without bond and later released on his own recognizance. He is charged with first- and second-degree assault, theft between $1,500 and $25,000 in value and unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle. He will appear in Charles County District Court for a preliminary hearing Aug. 6.
