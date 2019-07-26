Waldorf man charged with intoxicated disturbance
For alleged actions outside a Waldorf gas station, 41-year-old Joseph Leroy Swann Jr. was arrested and later released on his own recognizance July 19.
Per the statement of charges, police from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to an unrelated matter at the Exxon on St. Thomas Drive when they saw Swann, who is barred from the store, walking out. Swann was allegedly “unable to keep his balance” and was stumbling as he tried to walk away from the officers.
When told he would be written a criminal citation for trespassing, Swann allegedly told officers he had to urinate before exposing himself and relieving himself on the side of the building. The alleged urination “was witnessed by a child who appeared to be approximately 10 years of age,” as did other customers. “After the accused finished urinating, he was placed under arrest,” the report reads. Officers also allegedly found synthetic marijuana on Swann’s person. He is also accused of making threats toward one of the responding officers.
Swann was charged with littering, intoxicated public disturbance, indecent exposure and trespassing. He has a district court trial set for Sept. 10.
Man held, released in alleged assault
A Washington, D.C., man was arrested and later released for his part in an argument that allegedly turned physical.
According to the statement of charges officers arrived at a White Plains residence shortly before 11 p.m. on July 19 for a reported assault. Once on the scene officers saw the suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Christian Raul Simms, pounding on the front door of the home. Swann appeared disoriented, according to the report, and was sweating profusely and slurring his speech while having trouble maintaining his balance. Officers handcuffed Swann and placed him in a patrol vehicle.
A woman at the home told officers she and Simms had gotten into an argument when she allegedly observed signs that Simms had been using illegal drugs in the home, including “capsules filled with white powder lying next to the accused,” according to the report. She told Simms to leave, which he refused to do. The woman took the capsules and went outside, where Simms allegedly followed her to continue the argument. Simms is accused of then choking the woman by wrapping his arm around her neck and throwing her to the ground and kicking her.
When a second woman attempted to intervene Simms allegedly threatened to shoot both, police were told. The original woman told officers she allegedly observed a gun on Simms’ person but believed he had discarded the weapon prior to their arrival.
Officers allegedly observed injuries on the woman consistent with her description of the assault. Simms was taken into custody and charged with first- and second-degree assault. Originally ordered held without bond, he was released on his own recognizance July 22. A preliminary district court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 20.
LINDSAY RENNER-WOOD
Two charged in theft of change jar from Marbury home
A 32-year-old Nanjemoy man, Matthew Carlton Rye, and 24-year-old Kylie Lynn Joholiski were arrested July 20 for an alleged burglary.
According to charging documents written by Officer D. Garrison of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, he was notified by the owner of a Bicknell Road home of an alleged burglary they had remotely observed on the home’s security system while on vacation out of state. The woman told Garrison that on the tape, she had allegedly seen Rye enter the locked home and walk out with “a gallon jug of change.” Rye, who is known to the owner, had asked to stay at her home a few days before, the woman said, and she had denied his request.
Security footage allegedly showed Rye arriving at the home as a passenger in a black Honda Civic. Joholiski was later identified as the driver. Rye allegedly approached the home, pulled a card out from his wallet and entered the house, exiting shortly thereafter with the jug. Joholiski and Rye then drove away.
A short time later Garrison was notified that Rye was attempting to “cash in” the change at a Bryans Road business, according to the report. He located the suspects nearby in the area of Hawthorne Road and Chicamuxen Road and conducted a traffic stop. The empty jug was allegedly seen in the car. When asked why they were at the home, Rye said he was getting a bag of clothing. Garrison asked why the video did not show him taking the clothing bag and Rye said he didn’t know. The stolen change was worth $76.06, according to the report.
Rye and Joholiski were taken into custody: Rye was charged with theft of less than $100 and first-degree burglary, and Joholiski with conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary. She was released on her own recognizance July 21, and Rye on a percentage bond the same day. Joholiski has a scheduled district court trial Sept. 20 and Rye a preliminary hearing Aug. 20.
MSP urges motorists to help stop thefts
The Maryland State Police, along with the Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council, are reminding motorists to take simple steps to avoid having their vehicles stolen. The warnings come as July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month. In Maryland, a car is stolen every 40 minutes, while one is stolen every 45 seconds in the United States. Overall, 50% of the vehicles stolen had the keys inside the vehicle while 60 % of the vehicles stolen were left unlocked. Also, more than 66% of vehicle thefts occur at night and 95% of the vehicles stolen had no anti-theft devices. Nationally, more than 773,000 vehicles were stolen in the United States in 2017. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, only about 59% of all stolen motor vehicles are ever recovered. According to the FBI, the approximate cost of vehicles stolen in the United States in 2017 totaled $6 billion.
Steps to prevent motor vehicle theft:
• Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.
• Park in well-lit areas.
• Do not leave the area while your vehicle is running.
• Do not leave your keys in your vehicle.
• Always stow away your valuables.
The Maryland General Assembly created the Vehicle Theft Prevention Council in 1994 as a statewide planning and dedicated funding resource. The Council embraces a statewide strategy directed at public awareness, vehicle theft by juveniles, law enforcement and prosecution through a grant award process.
Fire marshal protects citizens
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is an agency of the Department of State Police dedicated to helping protect citizens from fires and explosions through a comprehensive program of education, inspection, investigation and fire engineering.
For more information on fire safety, call 1-800-525-3124 or go to mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal/Pages/StateFireMarshal.aspx.
Cash reward offered for tips
For those with information that will lead to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County, Crime Solvers offer rewards up to $1,000. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive will remain anonymous and may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.
Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app on a smartphone, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips.
LINDSAY RENNER-WOOD